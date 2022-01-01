Website www.luxuryportfolio.com Address 161 N. Clark Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601, USA Social





Luxury Portfolio International (luxuryportfolio.com) is the leading network of the world’s premier luxury real estate brokerages and their top agents, offering unparalleled marketing and intelligence services across the globe.

It is the luxury arm of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® the global network of top independent real estate firms, with 550 companies and 150,000 sales associates in 70 countries.

Last year, network members participated in over 1.3 million global transactions. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets more than 50,000 luxury homes annually.

Based in the United States, Luxury Portfolio International® is backed by the experience of the most well respected and well-known experts in luxury real estate in markets worldwide. This group collectively has decades of experience in the high-end luxury real estate market.

Well Connected.™

To find out more visit www.luxuryportfolio.com or contact the team on +1 800-621-6510.