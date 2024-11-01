White Prince Property Finders

With over 30 years of combined experience in the area, Alice and Lucinda, bring extensive knowledge across the country property sector. Alice and Lucinda were both selling agents for numerous years working for large national Estate Agents and are also both qualified Chartered Surveyors. This experience makes them well-equipped to assist clients with the complexities that can arise with country house property transactions and ensure that clients receive tailored advice throughout the buying process.

They understand that country house transactions can be intricate and challenging, making their role crucial in managing the buying process. This support not only alleviates stress but also saves time and improves the likelihood of a successful purchase. Their extensive network allows them to often access properties before they hit the market, giving clients a competitive edge.

Alice and Lucinda are experienced in all sectors of the rural property market, from village houses through to farms and equestrian property. If you are looking to move to Wiltshire, West Berkshire, Hampshire, Vale of White Horse, The Cotswolds, or Dorset then please do get in touch with Alice or Lucinda, they can discuss further how they can help with your search.