“The school has played an enormous part in shaping the young adults we are today.” (Former pupil).

Clifton College is a co-educational boarding and day school for pupils aged 0-18 years. It encourages a lust for life in all that it offers.

About us

The core values of Clifton College remain largely unchanged since it first welcomed pupils in 1862: intellectual agility, a capacity for boldness, social confidence, a sense of fun, strength and decency of character.

Today the College continues to offer a tailored education for each child, delivered through exceptional pastoral care, inspirational teaching, diverse and co-curricular activities and excellent facilities.

The College has a magnificent Grade II listed Chapel and Synagogue, as well as its own purpose-built theatre and music school. Superb sporting facilities include The Close and the 90 acre Beggar’s Bush site, Bristol’s largest outdoor sports complex providing the latest sporting facilities.

Scholarships and generous bursaries are available. A 20% discount is also available for Service families, in addition to the Continuity of Education Allowance.

Academic Excellence within a Balanced Curriculum

Set in grand, historic buildings, the school offers a modern, outstanding education in the heart of Bristol, with excellent academic results.

In 2022, 70% of A Level grades were A*-B with 54% A*-A. 63% of leavers went on to their first-choice university, including places at Oxford, Durham, UCL, LSE, Imperial, Warwick, Bath, Bristol and Exeter.

Further Information

Head: Dr Tim Greene

School Type: Co-educational boarding and day

Age Range: 0-18 years

Youngest Boarder: 8 years

Contact: James Hills

Email: admissions@cliftoncollege.com