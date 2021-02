Website www.felsted.org Email admissions@felsted.org Address Felsted School, Felsted, Dunmow, Essex CM6 3JL Social







Felsted offers children aged 4-18 a first class education, based on a stunning village campus one hour north of London and south of Cambridge.

We welcome students from all over the world to appreciate a leading British boarding school education.

Shortlisted for TES Boarding School of the Year 2020 — find out more at www.felsted.org.