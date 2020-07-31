Kilgraston School

Website www.kilgraston.com Address Bridge of Earn, Perth, PH2 9BQ Social







Our Ethos

Our ambition for each child is to stimulate and develop the individual character and personality. The distinctive Kilgraston experience is designed to develop generations of young people who have a thirst for life-long, independent learning and a vital commitment to making a real difference to the world around them. Our aim is straightforward: each child will leave us with the potential to be the best she can be.

Our Academic Achievements

Kilgraston follows the Scottish Education system of National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers. We have an enviable record of academic achievement at the highest levels.

In the 2020 Scottish exam results, 100% of our pupils achieved Grades A to C at Advanced Higher level and 97.1% achieving Grade A to C at Higher level. The outstanding results meant that 97% of pupils will attend their first choice university, with 55% set to attend prestigious Russell Group institutions.

Our Alumnae

Our alumnae gain places at many of the most respected universities in the UK and beyond with almost 60% of them studying STEM subjects in 2020.

Kilgraston former pupils can be found across the professional work, in medicine, dentistry, architecture, law, accountancy, business, fashion and design.

Beyond the Classroom

Kilgraston pupils can pick from an exceptional range of opportunities, clubs and activities. These all enable our pupils to grow and develop shills and confidence and to engage with the world to complete their academic study.

Find out more at www.kilgraston.com