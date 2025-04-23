Kingswood School Social Links Navigation 01225 734200 Lansdown Road, Bath, BA1 5RG

Why Kingswood?

Kingswood School is situated on a magnificent 120-acre site in Lansdown, Bath, and offers an inclusive and welcoming boarding and day community. The school’s approach blends academic excellence with a strong emphasis on the arts, sport, and pastoral care, while maintaining traditional values and a forward-thinking mindset. Kingswood provides an environment where intellectual rigour, creativity, and compassion thrive, ensuring that every pupil is encouraged to reach their full potential.

Academic Provision

Kingswood offers a broad and balanced curriculum that combines traditional subjects such as Mathematics and Science with a forward-looking approach. The school places a strong emphasis on languages, drama, and the arts, ensuring pupils have the opportunity to explore a wide range of academic interests.

At GCSE, pupils can choose from 20 subjects, while at A-level, 23 subjects are available, with the flexibility to study beyond set blocks. Popular subjects include Mathematics, Science, Economics, and Psychology, with most pupils opting to complete an Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) to pursue individual interests.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Kingswood School) (Image credit: Kingswood School) (Image credit: Kingswood School)

Starting in the 2024/25 academic year, Kingswood’s new Advanced Elective Programme gives Year 12 pupils the chance to explore subjects that spark their curiosity. Whether it’s exploring ‘real life’ maths through topics like income tax and mortgages, or designing and racing a miniature F1 team, pupils will engage in seminar-style learning, encouraging discussion, debate, and independent thought. This approach mirrors higher education and provides valuable preparation for life beyond school.



Although a Kingswood education is about far more than just learning in the classroom, the school prides itself on strong examination performance. The 2024 A-level results saw half of all grades at A* or A, 81% at A* - B and a 100% pass rate. At GCSE 63% of grades were 7 to 9 (Equivalent of A/A*); 41% at grades 8 and 9; with four students achieving an incredible set of 10 straight 9s.

Pastoral Care

At the heart of Kingswood’s pastoral system are its Houses, where dedicated staff provide daily support and guidance. The school’s outstanding pastoral care, as rated in the latest ISI report, is highly valued by both pupils and parents. Each pupil is assigned a personal tutor who mentors them, helping to set and achieve personal targets while encouraging independent learning.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Kingswood School) (Image credit: Kingswood School) (Image credit: Kingswood School)

Kingswood recognises the importance of social spaces, offering a variety of sitting areas and games rooms. Day pupils and boarders alike benefit from the strong sense of community within the boarding houses. Additionally, each pupil has access to a house tutor, houseparent, and head of year to ensure personalised care and support.

Westwood House is the daily base for Lower School day and boarding pupils across Years 7 and 8, providing the perfect space to offer a nurturing and supportive environment for pupils in the younger years of the Senior School.

Boarding

Kingswood welcomes boarders from Year 7 to Year 13, with pupils coming from across the UK and around the world. The mix of backgrounds and cultures creates a dynamic and enriching boarding experience, offering invaluable preparation for life beyond school.

(Image credit: Kingswood School)

Dedicated staff, including teachers and residential houseparents, are always on hand to provide guidance, encouragement, or simply a listening ear, helping pupils ignite their potential.

Sport

Sport is an integral part of Kingswood’s holistic approach to education, teaching pupils valuable life skills such as teamwork, resilience, leadership, and self-discipline. The school’s extensive sports programme caters to pupils of all abilities, from those aspiring to compete at the highest level to those who enjoy sport for fitness and wellbeing.

(Image credit: Kingswood School)

Kingswood has a proud sporting tradition, with pupils regularly competing at local and national levels across a variety of sports, including rugby, cricket, netball, hockey, swimming, and athletics. Many pupils go on to represent their counties and beyond.

The school’s impressive facilities include floodlit all-weather pitches, a state-of-the-art sports centre with gym and fitness suite, tennis courts, a swimming pool, and expansive fields, offering the perfect environment for pupils to train, compete, and develop their skills.

Art

Kingswood’s Art Department inspires creativity across all year groups, offering pupils the chance to explore a wide range of media in both lessons and extracurricular activities.

(Image credit: Kingswood School)

The department boasts specialised spaces for painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, and photography, as well as a dedicated Sixth Form studio, a 16-computer suite, and an extensive art library. With excellent examination results and a rich artistic tradition, the school fosters both individual expression and technical skill.

Drama

The Drama department at Kingswood provides numerous opportunities for pupils to engage in extracurricular productions, workshops, and trips. The school regularly takes pupils to local theatres, and also organises visits to London and New York. With two major productions staged each year, pupils can participate both on stage and behind the scenes, with roles in sound, lighting, special effects, and set design.

Music

Kingswood’s music provision is diverse and inclusive, offering a range of ensembles for all ages and abilities. The Kingswood Choir performs at prestigious school events, including the Carol and Commemoration services at Bath Abbey. Pupils can also participate in a variety of musical genres, from pop classics and musical theatre to traditional music. Ensembles include the Kingswood Jazz Orchestra, Brass Ensemble, Clarinet Ensemble, Kingswood Strings, and pupil-run rock bands.