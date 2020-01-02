Andrew Kay Sculpture

Based in the north of England, Andrew Kay is an award winning sculptor whose work can be seen throughout the world.
From his studio set in the wild hills of his native county of Cumbria, Andrew creates sculpture that attracts widespread acclaim; his work being commissioned by both public bodies and private collectors. Drawing from the natural world for inspiration, the life size sculptures capture the powerful anatomy and essence of wild beasts using deceptively simple form and structure.
BOXING HARES
A pair of Boxing Hares. 5 foot high with hidden plinth.
Springing forth after winter, the high energy of these two jousting for creation, the male ever keen with his intended having other ideas, at least for now! A positive, mad sculpture in a larger than life scale. Dimensions 130 x 110cm
Shire On Ash Hill
Large Shire Horse plodding over buttercups.
This wonderful beast has had a hard day toiling for his masters; committed, compliant but still oh so powerful. Large section steel employed which creates more abstracted form.
Dimensions 300 x 100 x 190cm
The creation of a sculpture