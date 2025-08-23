The Swan at Fittleworth review: The 500-year-old inn that’s as popular now as when Turner stayed
The Swan at Fittleworth's previous guests include Kipling, Turner and J. M. Barrie.
If you’d told me I’d have the best night’s sleep in a long, long time in a nearly 500-year-old inn, I would have been skeptical. Perhaps that’s why The Swan at Fittleworth has been so popular, for so long.
The Swan has always been more than just a place for bed and board. Guests include Rudyard Kipling, J. M. Barrie, John Constable, J. M. W. Turner and Millicent Fawcett, to name just a few. The recently rediscovered guest books — filled with signatures, sketches (including one of the first motor cars arriving in the village) and even a surprise entry from the local historian’s grandmother — could inspire a novel of their own. Today, its 12 bedrooms are named after former visitors, a nod to its storied past. Above the bar hangs the original inn sign, a reminder that this has always been a house for travellers.
The Swan’s magic is that it still feels like a traditional inn, with bowed-beam ceilings (if you’re over 5ft 8, mind your head), a wood-panelled dining room and rabbit warren-like passages that had us happily lost more than once. At the same time, interiors by Zanna Westgate layer in the kind of softness and comfort that make it feel instantly like home: super-king beds with blankets you’ll want to steal, Verden toiletries (I ordered the D’Orangerie soap before I’d even checked out), and a book selection curated by Arthur Bullard of Petworth’s Readers’ Books.
Our room, Sambourne — inspired by Linley, the 19th-century Punch illustrator — was split-level, with dark blues and soft reds, wools and linens by Robert Kime, and a large dormer window. The bathroom had one of the best showers I’ve ever used and a freestanding bath, essential after a hike through the South Downs. There was a well-stocked tea and coffee station, though as someone who needs a milky cup of tea the moment I wake up, a mini-fridge wouldn’t go amiss. For the less caffeine-dependent — or the keener step-counters — the honesty bar a flight of stairs away will do nicely. And if you’re here with a new partner, you might want to request a room with a bathroom door…
Under Chez Bruce-alumnus Angus Davies, you could visit The Swan for the food alone. I always check the pudding menu first — to strategise accordingly. We tucked into scallops in garlic butter, soused mackerel, sea bream with cucumber salad and aioli, plus chips for good measure — and more aioli for… good measure. Then, as planned, the profiteroles. I’d first had them in a Lodsworth pub years ago — so good I wondered if I’d dreamt them.
The Swan at a glance
- Best rooms Turner and Woodville for extra space and dog-friendly access; Sambourne, with its Robert Kime fabrics and freestanding bath, is another favourite
- Nice touch The boot room, complete with wellies, waterproofs and trail maps
- Nearby Arundel Castle, Cowdray polo and farm shop, Goodwood, Kinsbrook vineyard
Breakfast was a continental spread of smoked salmon, honey-roast ham, eggs and warm bread, alongside cooked options, from a proper full English, to buttered kippers with lemon. It’s all best enjoyed in the new garden, designed by Elizabeth Tyler — where boules courts and fruit trees meet to create a slice of the Mediterranean in rural Sussex. On a sunny day it’s easy to linger, though a walk will help work up an appetite for the garden lunch menu of wood-fired pizzas, antipasti and, to finish, soft-serve with a Flake.
The historic inn is, perhaps most importantly, dog-friendly and perfectly placed for exploring West Sussex. Seasonal highlights include polo at Cowdray, Goodwood’s festival season and the region’s vineyards, now destinations in their own right; while year-round treasures include Turner’s paintings at Petworth House. The neighbouring town of the same name is brimming with antiques and bookshops. Jewellery lovers should make a beeline for Barbara Tipple; fashion hunters will unearth vintage Chanel and McQueen at L’Éternel Dress Agency.
Almost five centuries after it first opened, The Swan still knows what travellers need: a good bed, good food — and plenty on the doorstep.
From £195 on a bed-and-breakfast basis; visit The Swan's website for more information and to book
Florence is Country Life’s Social Media Editor. Before joining the team in 2025, she led campaigns and created content across a number of industries, working with everyone from musicians and makers to commercial property firms. She studied History of Art at the University of Leeds and is a dachshund devotee and die-hard Dolly Parton fan — bring her up at your own risk unless you’ve got 15 minutes to spare.
-
-
Ballynure House: The magical estate that transformed its bramble-covered historic garden into a pollinator paradise
Where brambles once engulfed the historic gardens at Ballynure House in Co Wicklow, Ireland — home of Clare Reid Scott — colourful flower borders now hum with pollinators. Photographs by Jonathan Hession.
-
Bank holidays, big churches and which country has the most timezones? Country Life's Quiz of the Day, August 22, 2025
Head into the bank holiday weekend bursting with knowledge after Friday's Quiz of the Day.
-
Pack up your jumpers: Is Scandinavia the new Mediterranean?
Climate change means increasingly unbearable heat and dangerous wildfires across swathes of Europe — so what is the alternative? Words and photographs by Emma Lavelle.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: Can I get away with flying Business Class if my other half is in Economy?
Sophia Money-Coutts is the new Debrett's and she's here every Wednesday to set some modern etiquette wrongs, right.
-
Neil Armstrong and Sir Edmund Hillary’s joint adventure to the Arctic that you've never heard about and what its re-creation can tell us about the state of Earth
In 1985, Neil Armstrong and Sir Edmund Hillary adventured to the North Pole; 40 years later, their children re-created the expedition.
-
'Truffle hunters are fiercely protective of their favoured spots, often passed down from older generations': The Croatian peninsula with a proud culinary tradition
Blessed with perfect growing conditions, Croatia’s abundant north-western peninsula promises rich pickings for gastronomes.
-
Portofino is Italy's answer to the Garden of Eden. The Splendido hotel put it on the map
The storied Splendido recently emerged from extensive refurbishment. Luke Abrahams checks in to check it out.
-
Seeking substance and style: Island hopping in the Cyclades
There’s more to the Cyclades than headline-making Mykonos and Santorini, says Lucy Halfhead.
-
Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, hotel review: 'Doing nothing has rarely, if ever, felt so good’
Country Life’s Editor-in-Chief is full of praise for the Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino, built next to the site of an epic battle, on the Greek mainland.
-
Sophia Money-Coutts: I’m going to stay with a friend in her holiday villa. Should I tip — and if so, how?
Many of us would rather fart in public than discuss money, but every now and then it’s unavoidable, writes our columnist.