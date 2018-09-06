The King’s School, Canterbury

The King’s School in Canterbury is an atmospheric, elegant and academic school drenched in history – it was founded at the end of the 6th century – and beauty, within the precincts of the cathedral on a World Heritage site. The library, designed by William Butterfield, is superb; former pupils Sir Hugh Walpole and Somerset Maugham bequeathed their personal libraries.

Architectural plans for converting the Victorian Malthouse into an arts, science and dramatic space look exciting and The College, a brand-new building, will provide smart accommodation, withen-suite bedrooms and common rooms. Distinguished alumni include musicians Stephen Barlow and Harry Christophers; writers Sir Patrick Leigh Fermor, Sir Michael Morpurgo and Edmund de Waal; and cricketer David Gower.