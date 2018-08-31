Moreton Hall School

Moreton Hall is a forward-looking school which values academic success and extra-curricular achievement equally.

Established in 1913 Moreton Hall, in rural Shropshire, is proud to be one of the UK’s highest achieving independent schools, educating girls from age 3-18 and boys from 3-11. The school also has First Steps Nursery for 1-4 year olds.

Academic excellence, a tailored curriculum, outstanding pastoral care and extra-curricular activities of an extraordinary range and quality are the cornerstones of the school. Every pupil is nurtured and encouraged to fulfil their potential.

“Our aim – to stretch the most able and support the least confident – informs and guides all that we do.” – Jonathan Forster, Principal

Ethos

Moreton Hall’s holistic approach to education – engendered in a predominantly boarding environment – allows individuals to fulfil their potential and to develop skills and qualities to enter the adult world.

The school has enjoyed success on local, regional and national levels both in the classroom and on the sports field, with top placed finishes in national tournaments and outstanding examination results

The school attributes it success by ensuring the progress of each pupil is carefully tracked and monitored and students benefit from a bespoke educational experience – allowing acceleration or extra support as required – at no extra cost. Exceptional pastoral care, detailed knowledge of individual students and unlimited extra support and help are undoubtedly key factors in explaining the school’s remarkable success in public examinations.

Academic Success

Moreton Hall continues to enjoy incredible success with another year of strong academic achievements.

A stellar set of A Level results in 2018 have witnessed 51% of grades being awarded A* or A, with a third of candidates achieving straight A* or A grades in all their subjects. Providing outstanding preparation for university level study, over 80% of students have been awarded places at Russell Group universities and Oxbridge.

GCSE grades were no less impressive – with over half of all grades awarded the equivalent of A* and A and 98% of students achieving the English Baccalaureate (5 or more passes in core GCSE subjects).

Success is also demonstrated across the huge value added scores (in the top two per cent in the country), the pastoral care being second to none and sport is championing the field.

The schools confident position continues to grow into its second century and the future holds many exciting prospects.

Enterprise

Moreton Hall is a school that knows its business: producing enterprising, self-assured, successful young women.

Recently championed as the best school for entrepreneurship by the national publication, ‘The Week’, it really is at the top of its game. The in-house, student-led business – Moreton Enterprises – was established over 25 years ago and it now boasts an annual turnover of £50,000. It aims to challenge and inspire students by nurturing business acumen and entrepreneurship whilst tag teaming with another initiative – Moreton Connect – a network of contacts amongst parents and Old Moretonians that Moreton girls can access for career advice and other work related opportunities. Moreton Connect bridges the gap between Enterprise, Business and Careers.

The bank of businesses feature a variety of sectors and help to give our current students and recent leavers the best opportunities to access quality work experience placements, internships and work shadowing experiences, as well as giving them the opportunity to listen to talks about career paths in a variety of sectors.

The Good Schools Guide recently declared that ‘every girl should spend at least a term at Moreton Hall’ and with opportunities abound, fabulous facilities and available bursaries and scholarships, what is there not to like?’

Every day is an open day at Moreton Hall and we warmly welcome you to visit us by contacting Ruth Brown on 01691 773671 or brownr@moretonhall.com.

As the Tatler Good Schools Guide remarks: “If you’re looking for Girl Power, you’ll find it at Moreton Hall”.