Queen Anne’s School is an independent boarding and day school for girls aged 11-18 renowned for academic success alongside outstanding pastoral care and an award-winning Sixth Form centre, located in Caversham, Berkshire.

The Independent Schools Inspectorate rated the school as ‘excellent’ for both academic achievements and personal development. The 2017 inspection found that ‘Queen Anne’s School pupils are educated to a high level in accordance with the school’s aim to promote excellence in all areas of education’.

Students will excel and achieve at the school through first-class teaching, education clinics, co-curricular opportunities and pastoral care.

The school delivers a high quality all-round education both inside and outside the classroom, together with a positive approach to learning that guides the girls to become ever more self-assured and prepared for life after school.

The most important elements of the school are the students and staff and what they achieve.

“At Queen Anne’s this is our cornerstone: we are focusing increasingly on how to improve, extend and enrich our academic focus,” says Headmistress Julia Harrington.

“We encourage our girls to aim high and achieve to the best of their ability, they are supported with our excellent teaching and monitoring programme which tracks their progress.

“Away from the classroom our programme of co-curricular continues to flourish; we are proud of the girls’ success on the sports field, their performance in music and drama, their creativity in the art studio and their achievements in so many areas.”

Development has been at the very heart of Queen Anne’s School for many years. Mrs Harrington understands the importance of ensuring the school is continuously looking to improve: “We have led, and continue to lead, with our innovative approaches to teaching and our state-of-the-art buildings and facilities. However no school can stand still and as ever Queen Anne’s is looking ahead. We are ambitious and focusing on the future. We must continue to offer girls an education that prepares them for a rapidly-changing and ever more competitive world.”

June 8th 2018, saw Queen Anne’s School open a brand new state-of-the-art music centre, The Scott Music Centre. New facilities available to students include: 8 sound-proofed practice rooms, MAC suite, music offices and the beautiful ensemble space for smaller performances, alongside the installation of 21 new pianos, all of which places music at the heart of the school.

“‘There’s something magical about the place’, said one parent; ‘it’s as much about life preparation as academics’. And with such an array of first class facilities, tip top pastoral care, plus a culture of female empowerment, we think it’s definitely one for the list of any parent for whom happiness and roundedness are top priorities.” – Good Schools Guide

“Everything about this school sings success. Head Julia Harrington has endless energy and is fully involved in all of school life.” – Tatler