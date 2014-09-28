Why Roedean?

Roedean offers the kind of teaching, learning and all round experiences that enables every single girl to find her passion and voice. Girls grow up at their own pace within a warm, supportive and enabling community. Every girl leaves Roedean feeling that anything is possible.

Academic success for our girls is a priority. We are the most successful girls’ school in Sussex and ranked second of all Sussex schools. The strength of teaching is that discussion and debate sit at the heart of learning. Lessons are thought provoking and meaningful. The sciences are as popular as the humanities, and in all lessons girls thrive through collaboration, cooperation, challenge, and discussion with each other. Our girls are keen to think, to learn, to explore and to develop intellectually, socially and emotionally.

Roedean has a unique cliff top, coastal location sitting snugly on the edge of the South Downs, a few minutes from the beaches and bustle of Brighton. Roedean is a warm, lively home for over 415 girls living in world class recently refurbished day and boarding houses. On-site facilities include a chapel, cloisters, swimming pool, multi-gym, professional theatre, cafes, dance studios, libraries, tennis and netball courts, hockey, cricket and football pitches, golf course, and acres of grounds and fields.

Our Sports and Co-curricular Offer

Our sports staff, include international competitors, offering sports specialisms including Netball, Hockey, Lacrosse, Football, Tennis, as well as Swimming, Golf, Cricket, Athletics, Gymnastics, Squash, Dance, and off-site Horse riding and Sailing. Weekly fixtures add a strongly competitive edge at all levels, and House matches enable every girl to enjoy taking part.

From Horse riding to Public speaking, Russian to Sign language, Cookery to Philosophical discussion, First Aid to Go kart construction, our girls follow courses tailored specifically to their interests and intellectual curiosity.

Through the combination of active service in the local community, weekly speaker visits and school trips, our girls develop a host of other skills and qualities that enable them to enter the world equipped with all the attributes they need to succeed and make a difference. Twice a week our Academy programme, open to boys and girls from the local community, includes street dance, rock bands, mixed lacrosse, footsal and tennis.

Weekly boarding

Weekly boarding is a fantastic option for girls and parents who wish for some independence but also value family time at home each weekend. Girls have the benefits of growing up experiencing the delights of both rural and urban living alongside the strength of community life in a girls’ boarding school. Weekly boarders are escorted by a teacher to and from Brighton and London Victoria stations.

Scholarships

We offer a wide range of scholarship and bursaries ensuring that those girls wanting the very best education can continue to come to Roedean, including 40% scholarships for girls living in London and Sussex, thus giving more girls the opportunity to experience a childhood with the English Channel, the South Downs, and Brighton on their doorstep.

Visit Us

We welcome everyone who would like to visit us, at any time. Our Open days are 27th September 2014, 28th February 2015 and 4th May 2015. The importance of seeing Roedean cannot be underestimated.

Fees for Roedean (per annum as at 1.9.14)

Day: £5,460 – £6,300

Weekly: £8,650 – £9,650

Flexi: £7,630 – £8,450

Full boarding: £9,980 – £11,200