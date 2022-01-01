Website knowles.uk.com Address Second Floor, 32 Queensway, London, W2 3RX Social



With over 25 years’ experience in specialist construction, Knowles is widely regarded as a leading expert in complex building projects in London and the Home Counties.

Founded by Robin Knowles, the company has skills in construction, structure and heritage work, with a reputation for excellence in shell and core, and subterranean works.

Knowles is a family run construction business which thrives on the complex, challenging projects that other contractors shy away from. Our specialist skills, expert knowledge, and decades of experience, alongside a focus on innovation and value engineering enable us to consistently offer all our clients a dynamic, agile service.

As Principal contractor, Knowles provides an all-encompassing construction service to clients and professional teams, taking a project from concept to completion and beyond. Our commitment to in-house management on every project guarantees a consistent approach and the best experience for our clients. The focus on retaining many in-house specialist skills gives us the ability to be self-sufficient as we don’t rely heavily, as others, on subcontractors.

The established reputation of our management and in-house teams has made Knowles trusted partner for architects, quantity surveyors, professional teams, and private clients. Our long-standing presence in London and the Home Counties means that we are expertly versed in the complexities and challenges of working with councils and privately-owned estates, including The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and Westminster Council, as well as the prestigious Grosvenor and Cadogan estates.

A complete construction service

Whether it’s building a new structure within an existing shell, or a complete new-build project, Knowles’ construction service covers every aspect of a project, from enabling works prior to sub or super-structure construction through to full management as principal contractor and the coordination of subcontractors and specialist trades.

Our end-to-end approach guarantees quality and professionalism from start to finish and, with one direct line of communication throughout, you can always be sure that your project is in safe hands and will be delivered on time and within budget. From private residential and large country estates to new-build developments and commercial projects, including those with a TFL interface, our construction offering is all encompassing.

Delivering Excellence

Quality, craftsmanship, experience and trust underpin our approach to everything we do. Knowles delivers a complete service to our clients, from subterranean work right through to final finishes.

With large basement and structural teams, we rely less on subcontractors than our competitors. We are able to rapidly start projects and maintain greater control, particularly over the technical elements of a project.

Specialist and General Construction

We aim to exceed expectations, whatever the project involves. Whether it’s building a new structure within an existing shell, or a complete new-build project, Knowles’ construction service covers every aspect of a project, from enabling works prior to sub or super-structure construction through to full management as principal contractor and the coordination of subcontractors and specialist trades.

Our end-to-end approach guarantees quality and professionalism from start to finish and, with one direct line of communication throughout, you can always be sure that your project is in safe hands and will be delivered on time and within budget.

From private residential and large country estates to new-build developments and commercial projects, including those with a TfL interface, our construction offering is all-encompassing.

Basements and Structures

Knowles is regarded as one of the leaders in basement Construction. Our in-house teams have an unrivalled amount of knowledge and experience and have, over the last three decades, completed over 700 schemes.

Knowles substructure works include:

Underpinning

RC works piling

Groundworks

Drainage

Bulk excavation

Dewatering

Perimeter secant piling

Load bearing piling

A new basement can add a large amount of space under a building and over the years our clients have, within their new basements, created gyms, swimming pools, car storage, wine cellars and many more amazing spaces.

Superstructure works

Our experience makes Knowles the perfect partner to also deliver complex superstructure works alongside our substructure services, allowing clients to appoint a single contractor for:

Soft strip

Demolition

Façade retention

Temporary works

RC frames

Perimeter secant piling

Load bearing piling

Shell and Core

Knowles is renowned for delivering shell and core projects across London and the Home Counties. The benefits of a shell and core service are that it enables developers, architects, and private clients to start works and lay vital foundations whilst still finalising the internal design and special finishes, ensuring that the programme remains on track.

Knowles’ shell and core services include:

Extensive demolition

Strip out

Basement construction

Temporary works

Superstructure

Piling

Steel work

External and internal brickwork and masonry

First fix flooring

Roofing

Finishes

Ground and foul water drainage

Hard landscaping

Finishes and Aftercare

At the crucial stage when final finishes are installed, Knowles’ continuing expert support ensures consistent quality is maintained, right up until project hand-over. Knowles has an established network of preferred designers, suppliers and craftsmen and women to call upon, from swimming pool and landscaping designers to stonemasonry and joinery subcontractors, all of whom will deliver the perfect finish.

Knowles’ fit-out expertise includes:

Joinery, carpentry, flooring and wall finishes

Lighting and audio-visual installation

Subterranean car storage

Swimming pool installation

Decorating and specialist finishes

Coordination of interiors and furnishing

We provide our clients with all the support they need when they occupy their new building, this includes swiftly resolving and practical problems that may arise during the initial defects period and easy access to all of the Knowles team. Knowles also offers ongoing aftercare and maintenance service to ensure that the quality of your building is maintained for years to come.