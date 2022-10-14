Trending:

10 of the most beautiful corkscrews to make opening a great bottle of wine the event it should be

Amelia Thorpe

The best corkscrews you can buy today, as selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Barley Pattern silver corkscrew, £320, Asprey

020–7493 6767; www.asprey.com

Opinel corkscrew and pocketknife, £25

020–7043 1478; www.amazon.co.uk

Barolo corkscrew, £45, David Mellor

01433 650220; www.davidmellordesign.com

Legnoart Ghemme corkscrew, £54, Divertimenti

020–7581 8065; www.divertimenti.co.uk

Gold-plated corkscrew, £100, Dyke & Dean

01424 429202; www.dykeanddean.com

L’Atelier Du Vin Oeno Motion corkscrew, £140, Fortnum & Mason

020–7734 8040; www.fortnumandmason.com

Georg Jensen Sky corkscrew, £45, Heal’s

0333 212 1915; www.heals.com

Waiter’s Friend corkscrew, £250, Linley

020–8068 4206; www.davidlinley.com

Spirit of Adventure Fish Shaped Corkscrew In A Tin, £12.95, NSPCC Shop

020–8746 2473; shop.nspcc.org.uk

Laguiole en Aubrac corkscrew with Oak Barrel handle, £129.95, Wineware

01903 786148; www.wineware.co.uk