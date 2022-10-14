10 of the most beautiful corkscrews to make opening a great bottle of wine the event it should be

The best corkscrews you can buy today, as selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Barley Pattern silver corkscrew, £320, Asprey
020–7493 6767; www.asprey.com
Opinel corkscrew and pocketknife, £25
020–7043 1478; www.amazon.co.uk
Barolo corkscrew, £45, David Mellor
01433 650220; www.davidmellordesign.com
Legnoart Ghemme corkscrew, £54, Divertimenti
020–7581 8065; www.divertimenti.co.uk
Gold-plated corkscrew, £100, Dyke & Dean
01424 429202; www.dykeanddean.com
L’Atelier Du Vin Oeno Motion corkscrew, £140, Fortnum & Mason
020–7734 8040; www.fortnumandmason.com
Georg Jensen Sky corkscrew, £45, Heal’s
0333 212 1915; www.heals.com
Waiter’s Friend corkscrew, £250, Linley
020–8068 4206; www.davidlinley.com
Spirit of Adventure Fish Shaped Corkscrew In A Tin, £12.95, NSPCC Shop
020–8746 2473; shop.nspcc.org.uk
Laguiole en Aubrac corkscrew with Oak Barrel handle, £129.95, Wineware
01903 786148; www.wineware.co.uk
A drink for all seasons: Why the British are more romantic than anyone about wine
In his final column, our outgoing wine columnist Harry Eyres celebrates the romance and splendour of national wine scene — and