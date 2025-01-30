A decadent savoury tart that makes the most of seasonal curly kale

The only thing better than a normal tart, is a tart with a Gruyère crust. Melanie Johnson reveals how to make one using curly kale, mushrooms and caramelised shallots.

So, what’s the difference between kale and curly kale? The latter, with its frilly fronds, tends to have a more robust flavour and texture — and can lend winter dishes a vibrant green heartiness, just like this shallot tart with a Gruyère crust.

If you want to grow your kale, sow the seeds outdoors between March and June — for harvesting from autumn onwards.

Curly kale, mushroom and caramelised shallot tart with Gruyère crust

Ingredients

For the crust:

200g plain flour

Recommended videos for you

100g butter, cold and cubed

50g grated Gruyère

2tbspn iced water

For the filling:

A splash of olive oil

4 shallots, thinly sliced

200g mixed mushrooms, sliced

1 clove garlic, grated

200g curly kale

3 eggs

150ml double cream

75g grated Gruyère

Method

Put the flour into a large bowl and rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs. Mix in the Gruyère and add the water if needed to form a dough that comes together. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 160˚C fan/180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4. Roll out the dough between parchment paper to the thickness of a pound coin, peel away the paper and use the dough to line a 25cm (10in) tart tin. Prick the base all over and blind bake for 15 minutes.

Heat a splash of olive oil in a frying pan and slowly cook the shallots over a low heat, stirring occasionally to caramelise and really release their sweetness. Set aside.

Cook the sliced mushrooms in the same pan until soft, then add the garlic and kale. Continue cooking until the kale has just softened. Arrange everything from the pan in the baked tart case.

Whisk together the eggs, cream, grated cheese and some seasoning in a jug and pour the mixture over the vegetables. Bake for 30–35 minutes or until golden.

Serve with a lightly dressed green salad on the side.