How to make no-bake mini maple cheesecakes for an easy pudding

Maple syrup isn't just for pancake day and with recipes this easy, anyone can claim to be an expert baker.

Ingredients

For the base

225g Hob Nobs

75g butter

For the filling

350g soft cream cheese

250g double cream

1 1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract

6 tbsp Billington’s Amber Maple Syrup

3⁄4 tsp lemon juice

For the topping

75g pecan nuts

50ml Billington’s Amber Maple Syrup

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C fan / gas mark 4. Take a 12-compartment individual Victoria sponge tin or line a muffin tin with 12 paper cases.

Blitz the biscuits in a food processor until they are a fine rubble. Add the butter and blitz again until the mixture begins to clump. Divide the mixture between each paper case and press down firmly. There should be about 25g in each case. Leave the bases to chill in the fridge.

Gently fold together the cream cheese, vanilla, maple and lemon juice taking care not to overbeat, as it will become runny.

In another bowl whisk cream until it has soft peaks. Again fold together the cream and the cream cheese mixture using a metal spoon until just combined and the use it to top the biscuit bases. There should be about 50g in each case. Level the tops and chill for 4 hours or overnight until firm.

For the maple glazed pecans; combine the maple syrup and pecans in a small bowl before pouring onto a baking sheet covered with baking parchment.

Separate the nuts out into a single layer and place in the oven for 5-7 minutes or until the syrup is bubbling and looking slightly thickened at the edges. Allow to cool, break up and place on the tops of the cheesecakes.