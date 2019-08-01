A beautifully-flavoured raspberry and mango tart, perfect for afternoon tea

A combination of flavours that screams 'summer', this beautiful tart is another tastebud tickler from Melanie Johnson.

Ingredients

Mango and raspberry filling:

6 eggs

140g caster sugar

220ml double cream

500g puréed mango (plus optional mango-essence drops)

250g raspberries (half for the tart and the rest to decorate)

Sweet enriched pastry (pâte sucrée):

125g unsalted butter, soft

100g caster sugar

4 egg yolks

Half a tspn vanilla-bean paste

250g plain flour

Crushed meringues, edible flowers, raspberries and fresh mango slices to decorate

‘￼Freshly picked raspberries from the kitchen garden will always taste like summer’

Method

￼ Whisk together the eggs and caster sugar in a bowl. Add the cream and puréed mango. Mix well and refrigerate until you’re ready to assemble the tarts.

￼ To make the pastry, mix the butter and sugar in a processor until pale. Add the egg yolks and vanilla and process again to combine. Add the flour and continue to process until uniform in colour. Bring it all together in your hands, wrap in clingfilm and refrigerate for at least an hour.

￼ Line the base of a 24cm fluted tart tin with a circle of baking parchment. Roll out the chilled dough to the thickness of a £1 coin and line the tart case. Refrigerate for another hour.

￼ Preheat your oven to 180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4. Once the tart case is chilled, line it with baking parchment and fill it with baking beans. Bake for 15 minutes before removing the beans. Lower the temperature to 150˚C/300˚F/gas mark 2, cover the edges

of the tart case with foil to prevent over-browning and return it to the oven for a further five minutes.

￼ Remove the foil, then arrange the raspberries in the tart case and pour in the filling. Return to the oven for about 30-40 minutes or until the filling has set, but still has a slight jiggle. Cool completely.

￼ Decorate the top with slices of fresh mango, crushed pieces of meringue, raspberries and edible flowers – I had some sugar stars to hand, so added those as well. Serve at room temperature, with whipped cream and raspberries.

￼ This recipe also converts easily to mini tarts if you’re entertaining.