‘Leeks are the unsung hero of winter recipes’: Melanie Johnson’s smoky leek and butter-bean sourdough pain perdu

Melanie Johnson rustles up an easy smoky leek and butter-bean sourdough concoction to see you through the rest of winter.

Country Life’s Kitchen Garden Cook columnist, Melanie Johnson brands leeks —with their tender layers and mild, earthy sweetness — the unsung hero of winter recipes. And, let’s face it, winter shows no sign of disappearing anytime soon.

Leeks are a member of the onion family and particularly hardy — if stored properly they should stay fresh for a good week which is perfect if your plans are want to change. They are harvested between September and May and should be kept in the fridge or in a cool, dark place.

Smoky leek and butter-bean sourdough pain perdu

Serves: 4

Ingredients

A splash of olive oil

3 large leeks, washed, trimmed, halved lengthwise and sliced

1 red onion, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, grated

1tspn smoked paprika

½ tspn chili flakes

1tbspn tomato paste

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

200 ml vegetable stock

3 fresh thyme sprigs

2 bay leaves

2 x 400g cans butter beans, drained

4 thick slices of sourdough bread, cut into 1in cubes

2tbspn olive oil

A handful fresh parsley

½ lemon, zest of

Grated Parmesan (optional)

Method

Heat a generous splash of olive oil in a large ovenproof casserole dish over medium heat. Add the leeks and cook until softened, but not browned. Remove and set aside, then, to the same pan, add the red onion and garlic, cooking for 2–3 minutes until fragrant.

Sprinkle over the smoked paprika and chilli flakes, and stir in the tomato paste. Cook for a minute or so to release the flavours and then pour in the chopped tomatoes, stock, thyme, and bay leaves. Simmer gently for about 10 minutes.

Return the leeks to the pan and gently fold in the drained butter beans. Season well and simmer for another further 10 minutes or so, stirring occasionally to make sure it doesn’t catch on the bottom.

Preheat your oven to 180˚C fan/200˚C/400˚F/gas mark 6.

Toss the sourdough cubes with the olive oil, parsley, lemon zest, and Parmesan to coat all over. Arrange them evenly over the casserole and then place the dish in the oven and roast for about 15 minutes or until the sourdough cubes are golden and lightly browned.

Remove from the oven and serve scattered with fresh parsley and extra Parmesan grated over. You could serve with a lightly dressed green salad.