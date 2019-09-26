Delicious and simple: Chicken and ciabatta tray bake

Melanie Johnson's latest culinary offering is a no-fuss and relatively fast chicken dish to feed the whole family.

Serves 4

Ingredients

Half a loaf of ciabatta cut into bite-size cubes

160g sliced runner beans

5 cloves garlic, unpeeled

Half a teaspoon chilli flakes

50ml olive oil

100ml white wine

For the seasoning

6 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on

50g mixed baby leaves

75g peas, blanched

For the dressing

1tbspn maple syrup

1tbspn lemon juice

2tbspn olive oil

To serve

2tbspn capers

Freshly chopped chives and parsley

1 lemon, chopped into wedges

‘Make the most of vibrant green runner beans before autumn arrives in the kitchen garden’

Method

Preheat your oven to 180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4.

In a roasting tray, toss together the cubed ciabatta, sliced runner beans, garlic, chilli flakes, olive oil and white wine, ensuring everything is coated. Season well.

Spread the runner beans and ciabatta out evenly and then arrange the chicken thighs, seasoned well and brushed with olive oil, on top. Roast for 35 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the ciabatta golden.

Remove the tray from the oven and place the chicken pieces onto a separate plate, then wrap the plate in foil to rest and keep warm.

Meanwhile, stir the baby leaves and peas through the cooked runner beans and squeeze the garlic cloves from their skins.

Pour the dressing ingredients over and mix everything really well to combine all the flavours.

Place the runner-bean mixture onto a serving plate. Top with the chicken pieces and scatter the capers, chopped chives and parsley over the top. Serve with extra lemon wedges.