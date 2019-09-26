Delicious and simple: Chicken and ciabatta tray bake

Melanie Johnson's latest culinary offering is a no-fuss and relatively fast chicken dish to feed the whole family.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- Half a loaf of ciabatta cut into bite-size cubes
- 160g sliced runner beans
- 5 cloves garlic, unpeeled
- Half a teaspoon chilli flakes
- 50ml olive oil
- 100ml white wine
For the seasoning
- 6 chicken thighs, bone in, skin on
- 50g mixed baby leaves
- 75g peas, blanched
For the dressing
- 1tbspn maple syrup
- 1tbspn lemon juice
- 2tbspn olive oil
To serve
- 2tbspn capers
- Freshly chopped chives and parsley
- 1 lemon, chopped into wedges
‘Make the most of vibrant green runner beans before autumn arrives in the kitchen garden’
Method
Preheat your oven to 180˚C/350˚F/gas mark 4.
In a roasting tray, toss together the cubed ciabatta, sliced runner beans, garlic, chilli flakes, olive oil and white wine, ensuring everything is coated. Season well.
Spread the runner beans and ciabatta out evenly and then arrange the chicken thighs, seasoned well and brushed with olive oil, on top. Roast for 35 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the ciabatta golden.
Remove the tray from the oven and place the chicken pieces onto a separate plate, then wrap the plate in foil to rest and keep warm.
Meanwhile, stir the baby leaves and peas through the cooked runner beans and squeeze the garlic cloves from their skins.
Pour the dressing ingredients over and mix everything really well to combine all the flavours.
Place the runner-bean mixture onto a serving plate. Top with the chicken pieces and scatter the capers, chopped chives and parsley over the top. Serve with extra lemon wedges.
Salmon with citrus, red-onion flowers, potato gnocchi and wild-garlic cream sauce
Melanie Johnson goes foraging for wild garlic.
Chicken, spring-onion and mozzarella meatballs with pesto courgetti salad
Melanie Johnson adds some zing with this season’s new spring onions.
Tahini-marinaded kale with beetroot and sumac-roasted salmon
Melanie Johnson has ways to make eating kale a pleasure.
Pot-roast chicken with pomegranate, walnuts and purple sprouting broccoli
Melanie Johnson welcomes the arrival of Spring - and with it, the season of purple sprouting broccoli.
How to make Toad in the hole, the ultimate British comfort food
Try Melanie Johnson's recipe for toad in the hole – the ultimate British comfort food – with a twist thanks to
Two cakes for the price of one: A salted caramel cheesecake with a carrot cake base
Best friends, carrot cake and cream cheese are fully celebrated in this innovatice recipe, with a salty twist. Thank Melanie