How to make scotch pancakes with dark chocolate and roasted hazelnut sauce

Kimpton Fitzroy London's Executive Chef shares a decadent recipe that will delight the senses.

Mark Shrove Tuesday (16 February, 2021) with an indulgent creation from Guy Betteridge, Executive Chef at Kimpton Fitzroy London.

Created to bring a touch of extravagance to your day, these pancakes are topped with dark chocolate sauce and roasted hazelnuts. They can be easily made at home using ingredients most keen bakers will already have in the cupboards.

The recipe makes six to eight portions, so Guy recommends it for either two very hungry people or four as a light snack.

Recipe: Scotch pancakes with dark chocolate and roasted hazelnut sauce

Ingredients

For the pancakes

330g self-raising flour

75g caster sugar

3 free range eggs

440ml whole milk

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

For the sauce

50g dark chocolate

150ml double cream

25g unsalted butter

Method

Sift the flour, salt and sugar into a bowl. Then in a separate bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and oil together. Mix both bowls together until you have a smooth batter.

Grease a non-stick frying pan with a little bit of oil on a medium heat. Then place 1 ladle of the mix in the centre of the pan. Once little bubbles rise to the top of your pancake it is ready to be turned over with a spatula. Continue with the rest of the mix until completed.

To make the chocolate sauce, whisk together the dark chocolate, cream and butter. Once combined, place all the ingredients in a pan and slowly bring to a light simmer. Then roast the hazelnuts for around 5 minutes until golden brown on 180 degrees before crushing.

Finally, place the pancakes on top of each other and place on a tray in the oven for a few minutes so they are nice and warm, drizzle with the chocolate sauce and chopped roasted hazelnuts.