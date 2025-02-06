How to use fresh and bold horseradish to liven up salmon

Fresh and bold horseradish is typically made into a hot-flavoured sauce and served alongside roast beef or fish, such as salmon or trout. But it can also be used as an ingredient in its own right to add an unmistakable kick to things.



The root vegetable (it looks a bit like a parsnip) is a member of the mustard family and the leaves can tower up to 1.5m high above ground.

Horseradish-crusted salmon with celeriac mash

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 salmon fillets

3 tbspn freshly grated horseradish (wear gloves)

2 tbspn Dijon mustard

50g breadcrumbs

1 lemon, zest of

A small handful fresh parsley, chopped

A splash of olive oil

For the celeriac

1 celeriac, peeled and roughly chopped

200ml milk

100ml vegetable stock

25g butter

Herb and salad leaves to serve

Method

Preheat your oven to 180˚C fan/200˚C/400˚F/gas mark 6 and arrange the salmon fillets on a baking tray.

Use a medium-sized bowl to combine the horseradish, Dijon mustard, breadcrumbs, lemon zest, parsley, olive oil and some seasoning. Top each salmon fillet with the horseradish mixture and press it gently down. Bake for about 15 minutes or until the salmon is cooked through and the breadcrumbs are golden.

Simmer the celeriac, milk and stock in a saucepan until softened. Drain, reserving some of the cooking liquid, and then blend with the butter and some seasoning. Use some of the reserved cooking liquid if needed.

To serve, spoon the celeriac mash onto plates and top with the crusted salmon fillets. Add some lightly dressed leaves to finish.