How to make sticky pomegranate chicken with giant couscous and tenderstem broccoli

Pomegranates are like little winter jewels that can brighten any dish, adding both flavour and colour – our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson provides a delicious recipe to demonstrate.

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 red onions

60ml pomegranate molasses

2tbspn tomato ketchup

60ml balsamic vinegar

25ml olive oil

4 chicken supremes (bone-in, skin-on breasts)

200g tenderstem broccoli

30g harissa

15ml olive oil

125g giant couscous

600ml vegetable stock

15ml olive oil

50g walnuts, chopped

125g pomegranate seeds

A handful of fresh parsley

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Peel and cut the red onions into thin wedges. Combine the pomegranate molasses, ketchup, vinegar and olive oil in a large bowl.

Add the chicken breasts and red onion and toss well, so that everything is lightly coated. Place in a foil-lined roasting dish and roast for 30 minutes or until the chicken juices run clear. Set aside.

Steam the broccoli for about six minutes and then toss with the harissa and olive oil.

Prepare the giant couscous by pouring it into a pan of boiling stock and simmer for about six minutes. Drain well and season, adding a splash of olive oil. Toss well.

To serve, spoon the couscous onto plates followed by the harissa broccoli and then top with the chicken breasts and pan juices. Scatter the chopped walnuts, pomegranate seeds and fresh parsley over it.

Serve immediately.