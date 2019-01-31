How to make sticky pomegranate chicken with giant couscous and tenderstem broccoli

Pomegranates are like little winter jewels that can brighten any dish, adding both flavour and colour – our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson provides a delicious recipe to demonstrate.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 4 red onions
- 60ml pomegranate molasses
- 2tbspn tomato ketchup
- 60ml balsamic vinegar
- 25ml olive oil
- 4 chicken supremes (bone-in, skin-on breasts)
- 200g tenderstem broccoli
- 30g harissa
- 15ml olive oil
- 125g giant couscous
- 600ml vegetable stock
- 15ml olive oil
- 50g walnuts, chopped
- 125g pomegranate seeds
- A handful of fresh parsley
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Peel and cut the red onions into thin wedges. Combine the pomegranate molasses, ketchup, vinegar and olive oil in a large bowl.
Add the chicken breasts and red onion and toss well, so that everything is lightly coated. Place in a foil-lined roasting dish and roast for 30 minutes or until the chicken juices run clear. Set aside.
Steam the broccoli for about six minutes and then toss with the harissa and olive oil.
Prepare the giant couscous by pouring it into a pan of boiling stock and simmer for about six minutes. Drain well and season, adding a splash of olive oil. Toss well.
To serve, spoon the couscous onto plates followed by the harissa broccoli and then top with the chicken breasts and pan juices. Scatter the chopped walnuts, pomegranate seeds and fresh parsley over it.
Serve immediately.
