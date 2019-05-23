Recipe: A deliciously aesthetic blueberry cheesecake, from the mother of the Shangri-La’s head pastry chef

The Shangri-La's chefs celebrated the arrival of the royal baby by creating the Royal High Tea, full of recipes taken from the recipe books of their mothers. Head Pastry Chef Benoit's offering? A stunning blueberry cheesecake.

Recipes handed down through generations are a fine thing. Tried and tested, tasted time and time again, they’re a rare treasure that often aren’t seen except in dusty hand-written recipe book, brought out for special occasions then tucked safely back to secrecy.

Luckily, Benoit Defait of the Shard’s TĪNG Lounge and Restaurant chose to share his mother’s delicious recipe for blueberry cheesecake, so that even those who cannot attend the Royal High Tea have the chance to taste the delicious summer pudding.

Ingredients

For the sweet paste:

180g butter

115g icing sugar

36g almond powder

1g salt

300g flour

1 egg

For the cheesecake:

600g cream cheese

300g yoghurt

60g lemon juice

75g caster sugar

0.5 agar-agar

10g water

For the blueberry filling:

300g blueberry puree

25g sugar

1 vanilla pod

0.5g corn starch

For the blueberry glaze:

300g sugar

540g cream

3-4g agar-agar

600g white chocolate

360g mirror glaze

Method

In a bowl, cream the butter and sugar with a paddle. Afterwards add the egg, flour, almond powder and salt. Mix all the ingredients.

Roll the pastry in cling film and allow to rest in the fridge for 2 – 3 hours. Roll it out and cut into 7 cm discs. Bake at 160C for 10 minutes until golden.

To make the cheesecake filling, first mix the cream cheese with the yoghurt. Boil the lemon juice with the agar- agar and gradually whisk in the mixture with the cream until smooth and thick.

Spoon the cheesecake mixture into the moulds. Chill for 5 hours or overnight if possible.

Cook the blueberry puree in a pan at 60C and after add the corn starch and sugar. Boil the mix until it thickens, let it cool and store it in the fridge.

To make the glaze, boil the cream in a pan, add the sugar and mix with white chocolate. Add the agar-agar and mirror glaze to the melted mix. Leave to cool, cover and chill until ready to serve.