Sticky sloe gin venison steaks with parsnip and spinach rösti
Thank Melanie Johnson for this deliciously seasonal addition to your recipe roster.
Ingredients
For the venison
- 75ml soy sauce
- 75ml honey
- 30ml olive oil
- 75ml sloe gin
- 2 plums, halved and stoned
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 4 venison haunch steaks
For the rösti
- 3 medium parsnips, grated
- 1 courgette, grated
- 2 handfuls baby spinach, chopped
- 75g chia seeds
- 75g plain flour
- 2 eggs
Method
Add the soy sauce, honey, olive oil, sloe gin, plums, rosemary and crushed garlic to a large freezer bag. Mix everything together by massaging from the outside of the freezer bag and then add the venison steaks, ensuring they are fully coated in the marinade. Put the bag in your refrigerator for at least three hours and up to 24 hours.
Grate the parsnips into a large bowl, together with the courgette, spinach, chia seeds, plain flour and eggs, then season well. Use a fork to mix everything together evenly. Set aside for half an hour, so the chia seeds can thicken the mixture.
Add a splash of oil to a large frying pan and place a pastry ring in the pan. Spoon the rösti mixture into the ring and flatten it slightly with the back of a spoon into a ½in-thick rösti.
Fry for a couple of minutes until the mixture is set, then remove the ring and turn the rösti over. Repeat with the rest of the mixture in the same pan, until you have about six rösti. Place them on a plate in a low oven as you cook the venison.
Using the same frying pan (wipe it out with kitchen paper if needed), cook the venison steaks and plum halves over a high heat, reserving the liquid in the bag. Cook for 6–8 minutes on each side, then add the reserved liquid from the bag and cook for another couple of minutes.
Serve the parsnip rösti with the venison steaks and spoon over the pan juices. Perfect with green beans on the side.
Celeriac soup with rosemary, walnuts and bacon plus Parmesan scones
Melanie Johnson’s warming celeriac soup is delicious.
Chicken, spring-onion and mozzarella meatballs with pesto courgetti salad
Melanie Johnson adds some zing with this season’s new spring onions.
Salmon with citrus, red-onion flowers, potato gnocchi and wild-garlic cream sauce
Melanie Johnson goes foraging for wild garlic.
How to make Toad in the hole, the ultimate British comfort food
Try Melanie Johnson's recipe for toad in the hole – the ultimate British comfort food – with a twist thanks to
Kickstart your detox with chicken-and-kale fritters with hummus
Melanie Johnson adds some spice to healthy kale, perfect for kickstarting your healthy eating in the New Year.