Chelsea Flower Show 2021: See every single medallist from the first ever Autumn show

The 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show is the first ever to be held in Autumn — here are all the medal winners from the show. Photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.
Best in show
Best Show Garden
Guangzhou China: Guangzhou Garden
Also a gold medallist. Designed by Peter Chmiel with Chin-Jung Chen.
Best Construction Award (Show Garden)
The Trailfinders’ 50th Anniversary Garden
Also a gold medallist. Built by Stewart Landscape Construction.
Best Sanctuary Garden and Best Construction Award (Artisan/Sanctuary Garden)
Bible Society: The Psalm 23 Garden
Also a gold medallist. Designed by Sarah Eberle.
Best Artisan Garden
The Blue Diamond Forge Garden
Also a silver medallist. Designed by The Blue Diamond Group Team.
Gold medallists
Show Gardens
Sanctuary Gardens
Silver-gilt medallists
Sanctuary Gardens
Silver medallists
Show Gardens
Sanctuary Gardens
Artisan Gardens