Chelsea Flower Show 2021: See every single medallist from the first ever Autumn show

The 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show is the first ever to be held in Autumn — here are all the medal winners from the show. Photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.

Best in show

Best Show Garden

Guangzhou China: Guangzhou Garden

Also a gold medallist. Designed by Peter Chmiel with Chin-Jung Chen.

Guangzhou Garden, 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Best Construction Award (Show Garden)

The Trailfinders’ 50th Anniversary Garden

Also a gold medallist. Built by Stewart Landscape Construction.

The Trailfinders’ 50th Anniversary Garden. 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Best Sanctuary Garden and Best Construction Award (Artisan/Sanctuary Garden)

Bible Society: The Psalm 23 Garden

Also a gold medallist. Designed by Sarah Eberle.

Bible Society: The Psalm 23 Garden . 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Best Artisan Garden

The Blue Diamond Forge Garden

Also a silver medallist. Designed by The Blue Diamond Group Team.

Gold medallists

Show Gardens

2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show: The M&G Garden.

Monty Don in the Yeo Valley Organic Garden. RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

Sanctuary Gardens

Silver-gilt medallists

Sanctuary Gardens

Calm of Bangkok Garden at 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Finnish Soul Garden – A Nordic Heritage Seaside Garden at the 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Silver medallists

Show Gardens

The Florence Nightingale Garden: A Celebration of Modern-Day Nursing. The 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Bodmin Jail: 60° East – A Garden Between Continents at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021.

Sanctuary Gardens

Finding Our Way: An NHS Tribute Garden at Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The Parsley Box Garden at the 2021 Chelsea Flower Show

Artisan Gardens

 