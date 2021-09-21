Chelsea Flower Show 2021: See every single medallist from the first ever Autumn show

The 2021 RHS Chelsea Flower Show is the first ever to be held in Autumn — here are all the medal winners from the show. Photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.

Best in show

Best Show Garden

Guangzhou China: Guangzhou Garden

Also a gold medallist. Designed by Peter Chmiel with Chin-Jung Chen.

Best Construction Award (Show Garden)

The Trailfinders’ 50th Anniversary Garden

Also a gold medallist. Built by Stewart Landscape Construction.

Best Sanctuary Garden and Best Construction Award (Artisan/Sanctuary Garden)

Bible Society: The Psalm 23 Garden

Also a gold medallist. Designed by Sarah Eberle.

Best Artisan Garden

The Blue Diamond Forge Garden

Also a silver medallist. Designed by The Blue Diamond Group Team.

Gold medallists

Show Gardens

Sanctuary Gardens

Silver-gilt medallists

Sanctuary Gardens

Silver medallists

Show Gardens

Sanctuary Gardens

Artisan Gardens