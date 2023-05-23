Chelsea Flower Show 2023: See all the gold medallists

See all the gold medal winners from the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, and find out who else won awards at the world's most prestigious garden showcase.

SHOW GARDENS – GOLD MEDALLISTS

Horatio’s Garden

Designer: Harris Bugg Studio

The Centrepoint Garden

Designer: Cleve West

The Nurture Landscapes Garden

Designer: Sarah Price

Myeloma UK – A Life Worth Living Garden

Designer: Chris Beardshaw

A Letter From a Million Years Past

Designer: Jihae Hwang

Show Gardens silver-gilt medallists

RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden — Paul Hervey-Brookes

Memoria & GreenAcres Transcendence Garden — Gavin McWilliam and Andrew Wilson

The Savills Garden — Mark Gregory

Samaritans’ Listening Garden — Darren Hawkes

The Royal Entomological Society Garden — Tom Massey

Show Gardens silver medallists

Centre for Mental Health’s The Balance Garden — Jon Davies and Steve Williams

The Fauna & Flora Garden — Jilayne Rickards

SANCTUARY GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLISTS

The National Brain Appeal’s Rare Space Garden

Designer: Charlie Hawkes, PGB/ National Brain Appeal

The London Square Community Garden

Designer: James Smith, London Square

Recommended videos for you

The Biophilic Garden Otsu-Hanare

Designer: Kazuyuki Ishihara, not finalised

Sanctuary Gardens silver-gilt medallists

Hamptons Mediterranean Garden

The RSPCA Garden

The Boodles British Craft Garden

Sanctuary Gardens silver medallists

Cavernoma on My Mind

BALCONY GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLIST

The St George ‘Alight Here’ Balcony Garden

Designer: Emma Tipping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Topoforma Landscape (@topoforma)

Balcony Gardens silver-gilt medallists

The Folio Society’s Reading Room Garden

The Restorative Balcony Garden sponsored by Viking

Balcony Gardens silver medallists

The Doorstep Library Garden: Words Take You Places

CONTAINER GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLIST

Feels Like Home

Designer: Rosemary Coldstream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RosemaryColdstreamGardenDesign (@rosemarycoldstreamgardendesign)

Container Gardens — silver-gilt medallists

The Platform Garden

The Hampden Stargardt Garden

The Shifting Garden by the Chelsea Gardener

Container Gardens — bronze medallist

The Mary Anning Space to Learn Garden

ALL ABOUT PLANTS GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLISTS

The Talitha Arts Garden

Designer: Joe & Laura Carey, PGB/ Aspens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carey Garden Design Studio (@careygardendesignstudio)

Teapot Trust: Elsewhere Garden

Designer: Nicola Semple and Susan Begg, PGB/ Teapot Trust

All About Plants Gardens silver-gilt medallists

The Natural Affinity Garden for Aspens

The School Food Matters Garden

The Choose Love Garden

All About Plants Gardens silver medallists