Trending:

Chelsea Flower Show 2023: See all the gold medallists

Toby Keel Toby Keel

See all the gold medal winners from the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, and find out who else won awards at the world's most prestigious garden showcase.

 

SHOW GARDENS – GOLD MEDALLISTS

Horatio’s Garden

Designer: Harris Bugg Studio

Horatio’s Garden. Designer: Harris Bugg Studio. Credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

The Centrepoint Garden

Designer: Cleve West

The Centrepoint Garden. Designer: Cleve West. Credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

The Nurture Landscapes Garden

Designer: Sarah Price

The Nurture Landscapes Garden. Designer: Sarah Price. Credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Myeloma UK – A Life Worth Living Garden

Designer: Chris Beardshaw

Myeloma UK – A Life Worth Living Garden. Designer: Chris Beardshaw. Credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

A Letter From a Million Years Past

Designer: Jihae Hwang

A Letter From a Million Years Past. Designer: Jihae Hwang. Chelsea Flower Show 2023. Credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Show Gardens silver-gilt medallists

  • RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden — Paul Hervey-Brookes
  • Memoria & GreenAcres Transcendence Garden — Gavin McWilliam and Andrew Wilson
  • The Savills Garden — Mark Gregory
  • Samaritans’ Listening Garden — Darren Hawkes
  • The Royal Entomological Society Garden — Tom Massey

Show Gardens silver medallists

  • Centre for Mental Health’s The Balance Garden — Jon Davies and Steve Williams
  • The Fauna & Flora Garden — Jilayne Rickards

SANCTUARY GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLISTS

The National Brain Appeal’s Rare Space Garden

Designer: Charlie Hawkes, PGB/ National Brain Appeal

The National Brain Appeal’s Rare Space Garden. Designer: Charlie Hawkes, PGB/ National Brain Appeal. Credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

The London Square Community Garden

Designer: James Smith, London Square

The London Square Community Garden. Designer: James Smith, London Square. Credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

The Biophilic Garden Otsu-Hanare

Designer: Kazuyuki Ishihara, not finalised

The Biophilic Garden Otsu-Hanare. Designer: Kazuyuki Ishihara, not finalised. Credit: Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Sanctuary Gardens silver-gilt medallists

  • Hamptons Mediterranean Garden
  • The RSPCA Garden
  • The Boodles British Craft Garden

Sanctuary Gardens silver medallists

  • Cavernoma on My Mind

BALCONY GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLIST

The St George ‘Alight Here’ Balcony Garden

Designer: Emma Tipping

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Topoforma Landscape (@topoforma)

Balcony Gardens silver-gilt medallists

  • The Folio Society’s Reading Room Garden
  • The Restorative Balcony Garden sponsored by Viking

Balcony Gardens silver medallists

  • The Doorstep Library Garden: Words Take You Places

CONTAINER GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLIST

Feels Like Home

Designer: Rosemary Coldstream

 

Container Gardens — silver-gilt medallists

  • The Platform Garden
  • The Hampden Stargardt Garden
  • The Shifting Garden by the Chelsea Gardener

Container Gardens — bronze medallist

  • The Mary Anning Space to Learn Garden

ALL ABOUT PLANTS GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLISTS

The Talitha Arts Garden

Designer: Joe & Laura Carey, PGB/ Aspens

 

Teapot Trust: Elsewhere Garden

Designer: Nicola Semple and Susan Begg, PGB/ Teapot Trust

All About Plants Gardens silver-gilt medallists

  • The Natural Affinity Garden for Aspens
  • The School Food Matters Garden
  • The Choose Love Garden

All About Plants Gardens silver medallists

  • The Sadler’s Wells East Garden

 