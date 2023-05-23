Chelsea Flower Show 2023: See all the gold medallists

See all the gold medal winners from the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, and find out who else won awards at the world's most prestigious garden showcase.
SHOW GARDENS – GOLD MEDALLISTS
Horatio’s Garden
Designer: Harris Bugg Studio
The Centrepoint Garden
Designer: Cleve West
The Nurture Landscapes Garden
Designer: Sarah Price
Myeloma UK – A Life Worth Living Garden
Designer: Chris Beardshaw
A Letter From a Million Years Past
Designer: Jihae Hwang
Show Gardens silver-gilt medallists
- RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden — Paul Hervey-Brookes
- Memoria & GreenAcres Transcendence Garden — Gavin McWilliam and Andrew Wilson
- The Savills Garden — Mark Gregory
- Samaritans’ Listening Garden — Darren Hawkes
- The Royal Entomological Society Garden — Tom Massey
Show Gardens silver medallists
- Centre for Mental Health’s The Balance Garden — Jon Davies and Steve Williams
- The Fauna & Flora Garden — Jilayne Rickards
SANCTUARY GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLISTS
The National Brain Appeal’s Rare Space Garden
Designer: Charlie Hawkes, PGB/ National Brain Appeal
The London Square Community Garden
Designer: James Smith, London Square
The Biophilic Garden Otsu-Hanare
Designer: Kazuyuki Ishihara, not finalised
Sanctuary Gardens silver-gilt medallists
- Hamptons Mediterranean Garden
- The RSPCA Garden
- The Boodles British Craft Garden
Sanctuary Gardens silver medallists
- Cavernoma on My Mind
BALCONY GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLIST
The St George ‘Alight Here’ Balcony Garden
Designer: Emma Tipping
Balcony Gardens silver-gilt medallists
- The Folio Society’s Reading Room Garden
- The Restorative Balcony Garden sponsored by Viking
Balcony Gardens silver medallists
- The Doorstep Library Garden: Words Take You Places
CONTAINER GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLIST
Feels Like Home
Designer: Rosemary Coldstream
Container Gardens — silver-gilt medallists
- The Platform Garden
- The Hampden Stargardt Garden
- The Shifting Garden by the Chelsea Gardener
Container Gardens — bronze medallist
- The Mary Anning Space to Learn Garden
ALL ABOUT PLANTS GARDENS — GOLD MEDALLISTS
The Talitha Arts Garden
Designer: Joe & Laura Carey, PGB/ Aspens
Teapot Trust: Elsewhere Garden
Designer: Nicola Semple and Susan Begg, PGB/ Teapot Trust
All About Plants Gardens silver-gilt medallists
- The Natural Affinity Garden for Aspens
- The School Food Matters Garden
- The Choose Love Garden
All About Plants Gardens silver medallists
- The Sadler’s Wells East Garden