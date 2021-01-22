Firepits, chairs and blankets for making the most of your garden in winter

Warming ideas for life in the winter garden, chosen by Amelia Thorpe.

Fans of homemade wood-fired pizza will appreciate the versatile Forno Outdoor Oven, which can also be used for grilling succulent steaks, smoking fish and even baking bread. Made of durable, double-coated cast iron.

£999 from Morsø — www.morsoe.com

Light up a dark corner with the Large Bamboo hanging lantern.

£59 from Ella James — www.ellajames.co.uk

Toasted marshmallows over the firepit? These tri-pronged Toasting Forks will satisfy several sweet tooths.

£14.99 for three, from Thompson & Morgan — www.thompson-morgan.com

Made of spruce, the Aldsworth wide log store will hold a plentiful supply in dry conditions,

£180 from Garden Trading — www.gardentrading.co.uk

Sit back in the Vita Relax chair, made from teak with all-weather woven-fibre seat and back.

£1,435 from Indian Ocean — www.indian-ocean.co.uk

Wrap up warm in the Forth double-face throw, a pure lambswool throw inspired by the Scottish landscape.

£245 from Johnstons of Elgin — www.johnstonsofelgin.com

The cosy Eira throw is made of pure British wool to stave off a winter chill.

£200 from Neptune — www.neptune.com

This automatic outdoor Galio Corten gas fire pit is designed for easy installation (no electric connection required) and can be controlled via an integrated panel, a handheld remote or an app with a smart-home system.

Costs from £2,263, from Planika — www.planikafires.com

Designed for curling up under a throw, the comfortable Lloyd Loom lounge chair, Gigi.

From £880 by Vincent Sheppard — www.vivalagoon.com