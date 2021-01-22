Firepits, chairs and blankets for making the most of your garden in winter

Warming ideas for life in the winter garden, chosen by Amelia Thorpe.
Morso Forno Outdoor Oven
Fans of homemade wood-fired pizza will appreciate the versatile Forno Outdoor Oven, which can also be used for grilling succulent steaks, smoking fish and even baking bread. Made of durable, double-coated cast iron.
£999 from Morsø — www.morsoe.com
Bringing light to the gloom
Light up a dark corner with the Large Bamboo hanging lantern.
£59 from Ella James — www.ellajames.co.uk
Trident tested
Toasted marshmallows over the firepit? These tri-pronged Toasting Forks will satisfy several sweet tooths.
£14.99 for three, from Thompson & Morgan — www.thompson-morgan.com
Keeping your logs dry
Made of spruce, the Aldsworth wide log store will hold a plentiful supply in dry conditions,
£180 from Garden Trading — www.gardentrading.co.uk
Easy does it
Sit back in the Vita Relax chair, made from teak with all-weather woven-fibre seat and back.
£1,435 from Indian Ocean — www.indian-ocean.co.uk
Staying cosy
Wrap up warm in the Forth double-face throw, a pure lambswool throw inspired by the Scottish landscape.
£245 from Johnstons of Elgin — www.johnstonsofelgin.com
Staving off the chill
The cosy Eira throw is made of pure British wool to stave off a winter chill.
£200 from Neptune — www.neptune.com
Galio Corten gas fire
This automatic outdoor Galio Corten gas fire pit is designed for easy installation (no electric connection required) and can be controlled via an integrated panel, a handheld remote or an app with a smart-home system.
Costs from £2,263, from Planika — www.planikafires.com
Lounge lover
Designed for curling up under a throw, the comfortable Lloyd Loom lounge chair, Gigi.
From £880 by Vincent Sheppard — www.vivalagoon.com
The man who risked it all for a life making beautiful garden furniture
Simon Burvill threw caution to the wind when he gave up a career in engineering in order to make outdoor
Five stunning garden furniture pieces that show why you should buy for a lifetime, not just a summer
You only need buy garden furniture once in your life – so why not buy something beautiful?