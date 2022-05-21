If you haven’t yet mowed your lawn in May, now is NOT the time to start

Two charities are urging gardeners to stay their own hands and refrain from mowing their grass in a bid to support biodiversity.

Plant charity Plantlife has launched its annual No-Mow May campaign, asking people to let their lawn grow throughout the month. This allows wild plants to flourish, which, in turn, helps insects thrive, particularly if dandelions are present — according to Plantlife, eight dandelion flowers are enough to produce nectar sugar that meets an adult bumblebee’s baseline energy requirements.

Last summer the question of what to do with your grass — should you should mow your lawn? should you not? — was catapulted into the spotlight by national treasure Monty Don in comments to the Radio Times.

‘Cutting grass burns lots of fossil fuel, makes a filthy noise, and is about the most injurious thing you can do to wildlife,’ Monty explained.

‘Letting grass grow, which is, after all, a pretty passive thing to do, is probably the single most effective thing you can do in any garden of any size to encourage particularly insect life, but also small mammals, invertebrates, reptiles.’

Our columnist Alan Titchmarsh had some sympathy with the Monty Don view, but another Country Life regular contributor, Charles Quest-Ritson was, well, pretty horrified.. He wrote an impassioned piece in defence of mowing the lawn in which he called our manicured swards ‘the envy of the world’.

Charles’s argument is that there’s plenty of space away from gardens where weeds can grow perfectly well, without welcoming them in to the outdoors spaces which are so much a part of our homes — and more so these days than ever.

That said, there is no doubt that insects need all the help they can get these days. Invertebrate charity Buglife echoes Plantlife’s call, exhorting gardeners to be ‘less tidy’, after Bugs Matter, a citizen-science survey it ran together with the Kent Wildlife Trust, revealed that the number of flying insects has dropped by 60% in the past 17 years.

On top of that, it doesn’t need to be an all-or-nothing approach to mowing. As well as holding off entirely in May, Plantlife suggests limiting mowing throughout summer and embracing a ‘layered approach’, with areas of different grass length.

Buglife’s Paul Hetherington believes people can help arrest the decline by reducing their environmental footprint, using alternatives to peat, avoiding pesticides and creating insect-friendly patches in their gardens. ‘We can all play a part by doing our own bit, even if that is only letting the grass grow longer and not clearing up the dead leaves or cutting back plants in the autumn. This “untidiness” provides shelter and over winter protection for so many of our important bugs.’