RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024: See all the gold medallists

Toby Keel Toby Keel

We take a look at all the gold medallists from the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. All photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.

If you’re curious about the judging process at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, you’re not alone — and we asked James Alexander-Sinclair, a senior judge at the show, to explain how it works.

Show Gardens — Gold medallists

Muscular Dystrophy UK – Forest Bathing Garden

Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Forest Bathing Garden. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

St James’s Piccadilly: Imagine the World to be Different

St James’s Piccadilly: Imagine the World to be Different garden at RHS Chelsea 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

The National Garden Scheme Garden

The National Garden Scheme Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

WaterAid Garden

The Wateraid Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Show Gardens – Silver-gilt medallists

  • The National Autistic Society Garden
  • The Octavia Hill Garden by Blue Diamond with the National Trust
  • Terrence Higgins Trust Bridge to 2030 Garden

Show Gardens – Bronze medallist

  • Stroke Association’s Garden for Recovery

Sanctuary Gardens — Gold medallists

Burma Skincare Initiative Spirit of Partnership Garden

 

World Child Cancer’s Nurturing Garden

World Child Cancer’s Nurturing Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Sanctuary Gardens — Silver-gilt medallists

  • The Boodles Garden
  • Killik & Co: ‘Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees’ Garden
  • MOROTO no IE

Sanctuary Gardens — Silver medallists

  • The Bridgerton Garden
  • Flood Re: The Flood Resilient Garden
  • The Freedom from Torture Garden: A Sanctuary for Survivors

Container Gardens — Gold medallists

The Ecotherapy Garden

The Ecotherapy Garden by Tom Bannister at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

mgr Changing Tides Garden

mgr Changing Tides Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Sanctum

The Sanctum Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Container Gardens — Silver-gilt medallist

  • The Anywhere Courtyard

Container Gardens — Bronze medallist

  • The Water Saving Garden, sponsored by Affinity Water

Balcony Gardens — Gold medallists

The Addleshaw Goddard Junglette Garden

The Addleshaw Goddard Junglette Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Balcony Gardens – Silver-gilt medallists

  • Children With Cancer UK ‘Raines Repurposed’
  • Tomie’s Cuisine the Nobonsai

Balcony Gardens – Silver medallist

  • La Mia Venezia

All About Plants — Gold medallists

Bowel Research UK Microbiome Garden

 

The Size of Wales Garden

The Size of Wales Garden at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024. ©Andrew Sydenham for Country Life

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Garden

 

All About Plants — Silver-gilt medallists

  • The Panathlon Joy Garden
  • The Pulp Friction – Growing Skills Garden

All About Plants — Bronze medallists

  • Planet Good Earth