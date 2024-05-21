RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024: See all the gold medallists

We take a look at all the gold medallists from the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. All photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.

If you’re curious about the judging process at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, you’re not alone — and we asked James Alexander-Sinclair, a senior judge at the show, to explain how it works.

Show Gardens — Gold medallists

Muscular Dystrophy UK – Forest Bathing Garden

St James’s Piccadilly: Imagine the World to be Different

The National Garden Scheme Garden

WaterAid Garden

Show Gardens – Silver-gilt medallists

The National Autistic Society Garden

The Octavia Hill Garden by Blue Diamond with the National Trust

Terrence Higgins Trust Bridge to 2030 Garden

Show Gardens – Bronze medallist

Stroke Association’s Garden for Recovery

Sanctuary Gardens — Gold medallists

Burma Skincare Initiative Spirit of Partnership Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Olney (@helen.olney)

World Child Cancer’s Nurturing Garden

Sanctuary Gardens — Silver-gilt medallists

The Boodles Garden

Killik & Co: ‘Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees’ Garden

MOROTO no IE

Sanctuary Gardens — Silver medallists

The Bridgerton Garden

Flood Re: The Flood Resilient Garden

The Freedom from Torture Garden: A Sanctuary for Survivors

Container Gardens — Gold medallists

The Ecotherapy Garden

mgr Changing Tides Garden

Sanctum

Container Gardens — Silver-gilt medallist

The Anywhere Courtyard

Container Gardens — Bronze medallist

The Water Saving Garden, sponsored by Affinity Water

Balcony Gardens — Gold medallists

The Addleshaw Goddard Junglette Garden

Balcony Gardens – Silver-gilt medallists

Children With Cancer UK ‘Raines Repurposed’

Tomie’s Cuisine the Nobonsai

Balcony Gardens – Silver medallist

La Mia Venezia

All About Plants — Gold medallists

Bowel Research UK Microbiome Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hull (@chrishullgardens)

The Size of Wales Garden

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Ryder (@suerydercharity)

All About Plants — Silver-gilt medallists

The Panathlon Joy Garden

The Pulp Friction – Growing Skills Garden

All About Plants — Bronze medallists