RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024: See all the gold medallists

We take a look at all the gold medallists from the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. All photographs by Andrew Sydenham for Country Life.
If you’re curious about the judging process at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, you’re not alone — and we asked James Alexander-Sinclair, a senior judge at the show, to explain how it works.
Show Gardens — Gold medallists
Muscular Dystrophy UK – Forest Bathing Garden
St James’s Piccadilly: Imagine the World to be Different
The National Garden Scheme Garden
Show Gardens – Silver-gilt medallists
- The National Autistic Society Garden
- The Octavia Hill Garden by Blue Diamond with the National Trust
- Terrence Higgins Trust Bridge to 2030 Garden
Show Gardens – Bronze medallist
- Stroke Association’s Garden for Recovery
Sanctuary Gardens — Gold medallists
Burma Skincare Initiative Spirit of Partnership Garden
World Child Cancer’s Nurturing Garden
Sanctuary Gardens — Silver-gilt medallists
- The Boodles Garden
- Killik & Co: ‘Money Doesn’t Grow On Trees’ Garden
- MOROTO no IE
Sanctuary Gardens — Silver medallists
- The Bridgerton Garden
- Flood Re: The Flood Resilient Garden
- The Freedom from Torture Garden: A Sanctuary for Survivors
Container Gardens — Gold medallists
Container Gardens — Silver-gilt medallist
- The Anywhere Courtyard
Container Gardens — Bronze medallist
- The Water Saving Garden, sponsored by Affinity Water
Balcony Gardens — Gold medallists
The Addleshaw Goddard Junglette Garden
Balcony Gardens – Silver-gilt medallists
- Children With Cancer UK ‘Raines Repurposed’
- Tomie’s Cuisine the Nobonsai
Balcony Gardens – Silver medallist
- La Mia Venezia
All About Plants — Gold medallists
Bowel Research UK Microbiome Garden
All About Plants — Silver-gilt medallists
- The Panathlon Joy Garden
- The Pulp Friction – Growing Skills Garden
All About Plants — Bronze medallists
- Planet Good Earth
