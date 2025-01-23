‘There seems to be little sympathy, understanding or respect for the kind of work that goes on in the world’s leading horticultural charity’: Alan Titchmarsh calls for RHS Wisley compensation

The RHS estimates that it will lose £11 million from ongoing roadworks on Junction 10 of the M25 — enough to fund 15 NHS wellbeing gardens.

The RHS hopes to raise awareness of the devastating effect the National Highways’ M25 junction 10 project has had on RHS Wisley, Surrey, with financial losses expected to reach £11 million by the time the roadworks end in 2026. The disruption has been constant, added to which, the relevant stretch of the intersecting A3 was closed for a full weekend earlier this month, with two more weekend closures planned this year. RHS vice-president Alan Titchmarsh is spearheading a campaign requesting the public sign a petition asking for Government compensation, particularly as vital science, community and education initiatives are at risk.

The £317 million project to restore heathland and upgrade the junction with the A3 Wisley Interchange started in the summer of 2022 and the charity claims 350,000 fewer people have visited the flagship RHS garden annually since then (a decrease of 25%), with £1 million lost in income from membership and cancelled events alone; so far, the total losses amount to £6 million.

With those funds, ‘the RHS could have created 15 NHS wellbeing gardens, brought gardening and Nature to hundreds more schools and communities across the UK, funded 110 horticultural apprenticeships or 38 science PhD students to find Nature-based solutions to help pollution, flooding and the biodiversity and the climate crises,’ reads the petition statement.

‘ So much lip service is paid to the great outdoors and wellbeing, but what is being done?’

‘Things are a bit grim,’ laments Mr Titchmarsh. ‘When this level of footfall disappears, they don’t come back within a year, or even two years. As ever, transport overrules everything else. The Government keeps talking about the environment, but they can’t seem to connect that with what we do at Wisley. The RHS is not a business, it’s a charity, and the Government line is that they’ll compensate for land, not loss of trade. However, the work of a charity is a different kettle of fish.’

He continues: ‘It all shows a cavalier approach to environment and landscape. In 50 to 100 years’ time, I suspect we’ll be importing everything, with no incentive to grow here. So much lip service is paid to the great outdoors and wellbeing, but what is being done? For roadworks like these, they’ll tell you how many million trees they’re going to plant, but not at what time of year, what they are or who’ll maintain them. It’s box ticking. There seems to be little sympathy, understanding or respect for the kind of work that goes on in the world’s leading horticultural charity.’

According to National Highways, who are conducting the work, ‘The three-year project, due for completion in summer 2025, will reduce congestion, create a smoother flow of traffic and provide safer journeys for thousands every day.’

‘We’ll also deliver environmental improvements, including the restoration of heathland around junction 10, and the planting of new trees and woodland in other areas.’