11 of the best kitchen chairs and dining chairs to place around a country house table

Side chairs for kitchens and dining rooms, selected by Amelia Thorpe.



A beautiful late Georgian mahogany dining chair with cabriole legs, serpentine uprights and an overstuffed seat.

£820, Brights of Nettlebed — www.brightsofnettlebed.co.uk

Outdoor furniture like you’ve never seen before — the Levity chair is especially designed to fit into smaller terraces and garden spaces.

From £1,770, Gaze Burvill — www.gazeburvill.com

A minimalist, clean design in soft blue.

£492, Heal’s — www.heals.com

The sumptuous Dakota chair comes with vintage red leather padded details in the seat and back rail.

£1,195, Julian Chichester — www.julianchichester.com

A simple and pretty solid oak chair from Loaf, with a raked low back for extra comfort.

£380 per pair, Loaf — www.loaf.com

With a ball back design and slightly curved seat for comfort, Neptune’s Suffolk Painted Dining Chair comes in a variety of delectable colours.

£305, Neptune — www.neptune.com

A timeless chair created from oak and finished in either Danish cord or rush.

£999, Susie Atkinson — www.susieatkinson.com

A classic kitchen chair that is handmade and hand carved from weathered acacia hardwood.

£325, Susie Watson Designs — www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

The Masterpiece Edition celebrates Hans J. Wegner’s legacy in this reimagined design based on the designer’s CH23 chair.

£776, The Conran Shop — www.conranshop.co.uk

A simple yet elegant chair, crafted from birch and oak wood featuring a classic bannister design.

£290, The Dormy House — www.thedormyhouse.com

Crafted from American Walnut and finished in a natural wax oil, this minimalist chair is crafted by a father-son duo from Herefordshire.

£1,160, The New Craftsmen — www.thenewcraftsmen.com