11 of the best kitchen chairs and dining chairs to place around a country house table

Side chairs for kitchens and dining rooms, selected by Amelia Thorpe.
Late-Georgian-style Mahogany chair
A beautiful late Georgian mahogany dining chair with cabriole legs, serpentine uprights and an overstuffed seat.
£820, Brights of Nettlebed — www.brightsofnettlebed.co.uk
Levity chair
Outdoor furniture like you’ve never seen before — the Levity chair is especially designed to fit into smaller terraces and garden spaces.
From £1,770, Gaze Burvill — www.gazeburvill.com
CH24 Soft Wishbone chair in Soft Blue
A minimalist, clean design in soft blue.
£492, Heal’s — www.heals.com
Dakota chair in Firmdale Grey oak and Vintage Red leather
The sumptuous Dakota chair comes with vintage red leather padded details in the seat and back rail.
£1,195, Julian Chichester — www.julianchichester.com
Drummer chair
A simple and pretty solid oak chair from Loaf, with a raked low back for extra comfort.
£380 per pair, Loaf — www.loaf.com
Suffolk painted chair in Juniper
With a ball back design and slightly curved seat for comfort, Neptune’s Suffolk Painted Dining Chair comes in a variety of delectable colours.
£305, Neptune — www.neptune.com
Craftmaker’s chair
A timeless chair created from oak and finished in either Danish cord or rush.
£999, Susie Atkinson — www.susieatkinson.com
Gustavian chair
A classic kitchen chair that is handmade and hand carved from weathered acacia hardwood.
£325, Susie Watson Designs — www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk
CH23 Masterpiece Edition chair in Oak Falu
The Masterpiece Edition celebrates Hans J. Wegner’s legacy in this reimagined design based on the designer’s CH23 chair.
£776, The Conran Shop — www.conranshop.co.uk
Bruton Slat Back chair
A simple yet elegant chair, crafted from birch and oak wood featuring a classic bannister design.
£290, The Dormy House — www.thedormyhouse.com
Honest chair in Walnut by Lydiates
Crafted from American Walnut and finished in a natural wax oil, this minimalist chair is crafted by a father-son duo from Herefordshire.
£1,160, The New Craftsmen — www.thenewcraftsmen.com