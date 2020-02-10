The transformation of a sitting room with just the right touch needed in a grand, Grade II*-listed townhouse

Susie Atkinson has taken a sympathetic approach to the interior of a Queen Anne townhouse in London. Arabella Youens explains more.

With a training at the Inchbald School of Design under her belt, Susie Atkinson secured a job with interior designer Chester Jones before establishing her own studio in 1998. Since then, she has worked on myriad high-profile projects, most recently, at both the Lime Wood and Beaverbrook hotels.

As this townhouse has a Grade II* listing, the project required a light touch. ‘Very little could be changed internally,’ says Susie. ‘We replaced the fireplace and then reconditioned and restored the panelling. The latter is painted in Paint & Paper Library’s Canvas III, a lovely, warm off-white, which is neither too yellow nor too cold.’

The owners have an extensive collection of contemporary art, which marries well against the simple Classical details of the room. London blinds were chosen over curtains that, the designer says, ‘would have compromised the window architraves’.

The soft folds are ‘less severe than those created with Roman blinds and not as dressy as festooned blinds’, in a wool sheer by Rogers & Goffigon Ltd. Padded window seats are covered in a ticking by Robert Kime.

The sofa is the designer’s own — an easy and adaptable shape that works well in both traditional and contemporary settings.

Old oak floorboards were found at reclamation specialists Lassco. On top is a jute-and-wool boucle from Stark Carpet, which has the appearance of a sisal without the roughness underfoot. Hanging over the deep-buttoned ottoman is a scalloped pendant in antique brass by Soane.

