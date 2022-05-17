Bright and beautiful new ideas to pep your home, from Britain’s best interiors experts

Colourful finds to inspire and delight, selected by Amelia Thorpe.

Smart stripes

Chelsea Textiles has two new linens inspired by 18th-century linens: Hugo, with a subtle herringbone weave, and Audrey, with a wider stripe in a plain weave, both £136 per m and available in a choice of nine tempting colours.

020–7584 5544; www.chelseatextiles.com

Colour confidence

From interiors with Rita Konig to garden design with Dan Pearson, Create Academy offers an inspiring range of online video courses with leading experts, designed to allow you to learn at your own pace and on any device. New to the line up is Working with Colour with interior designer and natural-paint guru Edward Bulmer. Filmed in his country home and design studio, Mr Bulmer teaches you how to use colour with confidence and shares his tips for success, £79.

www.createacademy.com

Summer days

Illustrator Monika Forsberg conjures up her childhood memories of summer berry picking in Sweden with Wild Strawberries wallpaper in Cream, £123 per 10m roll, from Dado.

020–8191 1060; www.dadoatelier.com

Switch it up

Forbes & Lomax offers an impressive range of finishes on its switches, sockets and dimmers, including Aged Brass, shown here on a four-gang vertical dolly switch, £201.63.

020–7738 0202; www.forbesandlomax.com), set against Pineapple Frond wallpaper in Watermelon, £490 per 10m roll, from Soane Britain.

020–7730 6400; www.soane.com

New classic

Celebrating its 25th anniversary last year, Hector Finch offers a wide range of lighting designs, including the Sir John Soane wall lantern with roof in Zinc, £1,800, with 10% of the proceeds going to Sir John Soane’s Museum, London WC2.

020–7731 8886; www.hectorfinch.com

Flower power

A modern take on the 1970s Lazy Susan, the spinning Lazy Daisy is designed by Vanessa Konig as a pretty and practical table centrepiece. Among a wide variety of options is Malachite finish, from £390, produced in collaboration with Kate Elwell of Master The Art.

www.vanessakonig.co.uk

Top table

The fluted base and scalloped detailing add a touch of distinction to the Wave dining table, as does the Rice White painted lacquer finish. It costs from £1,350, from Charles Orchard.

020–7082 5662; www.charlesorchard.com