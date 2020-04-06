Britain’s best interior designers on the paint colours you just can’t go wrong with

People across the country are using their time to decorate, and with the big companies still running delivery services you're likely to be able to get pretty much any colour you like.

But what to choose? How can you pick a colour which will look good forever, rather than matching a passing fad?

Country Life’s Giles Kime put this question to some of Britain’s best interior designers: what are your desert island paint colours? The shades you couldn’t do without?

Here’s what they came up with.

N.B. As ever with paint, please bear in mind that how the shade comes up in these illustrations won’t perfectly match what the same colour looks like when you see it on your wall, with your lighting and your furniture. Tester pots are always a good idea.

Emily Todhunter

Neutral

Subtle Ivory 3, Dulux — Our go-to off white for ceilings, cornice and woodwork

Dark

Down Pipe, Farrow & Ball — This is a colour we use often, because it works with everything

Soft

Eau de Nile, Edward Bulmer — A pretty, gentle green that works well in a room with a garden view

Bright

Deep Water Green, Paint & Paper Library — An upbeat turquoise that works in rooms that need a little oomph!

Emma Sims Hilditch

Neutral

Shell, Neptune — This is a staple for cabinetry, furniture or walls — it brings a sense of space and light to a room

Dark

Picture Gallery Red, Farrow & Ball — This is a beautiful rich red that can be used to accentuate the grandeur of a building

Soft

Blue Gray, Farrow & Ball — Depending on the light, this can look slightly blue-toned, creating a serene atmosphere

Bright

Cook’s Blue, Farrow & Ball — A deeply pigmented colour, perfect for use in both kitchens and exterior dining areas

Henriette von Stockhausen

Neutral

Wimborne White, Farrow & Ball — A perfect, soft all-rounder that I like for ceilings if rooms aren’t too tall

Dark

Studio Green, Farrow & Ball — I have this colour in my kitchen and love its depth and how it looks by candlelight

Soft

Jonquil, Edward Bulmer — It creates a warm, comfortable atmosphere, as well as looking wonderfully old-fashioned

Bright

Dark

Yellow, Rose of Jericho — This gives a facelift to any room and works well with antiques, gilt frames and treacly oil portraits

Katrin Cargill

Neutral

Jabot, Dulux — The perfect neutral pure white, neither yellow, nor blue or green, that will sit with anything

Dark

Camo 2, Papers and Paints — Good for a dining room with rich woods, reds and candlelight

Soft

Angie, Little Greene — A soft, pretty pink that can work in bedrooms as well as sitting rooms; sweet, but not cloying

Bright

Circle Line, Mylands — A strong, but great, yellow that can give a room gravitas and it works with so many fabrics

Lucy Elworthy

Neutral

Slipper Satin, Farrow & Ball — A gentle colour that works especially well with stone, wood and brick

Soft

Half La Seine, Zoffany — Fresh and serene, this works well with indigo, soft pink and almost any pastel or bright colour

Dark

Inchyra Blue, Farrow & Ball — Good colour for bookcases or a TV wall; inviting and smart

Bright

Yellow Ground, Farrow & Ball — It’s warm, and particularly good with dark reds and lavender purples

Luke Edward Hall

Neutral

Setting Plaster, Farrow & Ball — Soft and delicate. As the name suggests, it’s similar to a freshly plastered wall

Dark

4-050, Papers and Paints — I love a 1970s shade of chocolate brown; I used it last year on the walls of a disco drawing room

Soft

Pistachio, Papers and Paints — Green is my favourite colour and this ice-cream shade is calming. Nice for a 1930s-style bathroom

Bright

Manhattan, Papers and Paints — This is a wonderful shade of coral. Lovely in gloss for a hallway or for a dressing room

Susie Atkinson

Neutral

Slate II, Paint & Paper Library — The perfect Neutral: at once warm pebble and sandy grey, it sits beautifully next to any white

Dark

Mulberry Red, Abigail Ahern — A hypnotising berry red that is so dark it’s almost black — perfect for a moody hallway

Soft

Faded Blossom, Cassandra Ellis — The very softest of all pinks with a luminosity that always makes a room feel uplifting

Bright

Pale Powder, Farrow & Ball — The most luminous of aquamarine tones that is both subtle and enlivening

Sophie Elborne

Soft

Norsk Blue, Zoffany — A beautiful green-blue, it’s ideal for hallways and cosy rooms

Dark

Georgetown, Paint & Paper Library — A cosy brown that looks great with oranges and reds. It sits well with brass or gilt picture frames

Neutral

SC292 Papers and Paints — A white that is neither too grey nor too yellow. I use it on woodwork or to paint out a room

Bright

Invisible Green, Edward Bulmer — This looks good on skirtings and doors with off-white walls

