Five of the best paints to refresh your home inside and out

Amelia Thorpe has the pick of the must have hues for the new season.

There’s nothing like a lick of paint to rejuvenate your interiors for spring and summer. Here’s our list of great seasonal choices.

Fresh look

Eight sun-soaked hues make up The California Collection

by American designer Kelly Wearstler, Farrow & Ball’s first-ever palette created by a designer and launched during the brand’s 75th year of business. Inspired by the light of the Pacific and the West Coast landscape of the US, the collection is exclusively available online, from £49.50 for 2.5L (above, estate emulsion).

01202 876141; www.farrow-ball.com

Here comes summer

The Burnt Orange from the Alitex collection by M&L Paints is proof that a splash of bold colour will put the long winter behind us. Available in Chalky Interior Matt, Interior Eggshell, Exterior Eggshell and Masonry formulations, prices from £25 for 1L.

01730 779911; www.mandlpaints.com

Garden glory

Little Greene’s new formulation of water-based Intelligent

Masonry Paint is designed to last up to 15 years on exterior walls. It is also dirt and water resistant, made with anti-fungal and anti-ageing technology, and created to produce a smooth, matt finish. Pillars painted in Marine Blue, pots in Mister David, £71 for 5L.

0845 880 5855; www.littlegreene.com

Fit for purpose

Designed to withstand the many knocks suffered by interior woodwork — from wall panelling to skirting boards and kitchen cupboards — Architects’ Satinwood is a durable, water-based paint with a subtle satin finish (30%–35% sheen). Wall panelling in Beetlenut, from £32 for 750ml, Paint & Paper Library.

0845 880 5844; www.paintandpaperlibrary.com

Colour contrast

Ink and Burnt Sienna combine to striking effect on this

hand-painted Suffolk 5ft glazed dresser, £3,245. Both

paint shades are also available to buy, from £38 for 2.5L

emulsion, from Neptune.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com