Lighting that’s delighting: Five new looks to inspire you

Amelia Thorpe shines a light on the latest designs.

David Hunt’s warm glow

Inspired by mid-century design, the Hyde pendant features hand-spun metal shades in Butter Brass and Marmalade, £1,400, shown here with the Hyde table lamp in Juniper, £390, and wall light in Marmalade, £318, all David Hunt Lighting.

01295 672628; www.davidhuntlighting.co.uk

Soane’s woven beauty

The Rattan Petal hanging light, medium, £3,000, is made by weavers at Soane Britain’s Leicestershire workshop.

020–7730 6400; www.soane.com

Susie Watson’s art of glass

Contemporary meets classic in the design of the Tall Reeded Glass Jar lamp base, £165, shown here with the 18in pleated Red Sasha linen lampshade, £125, both from Susie Watson Designs.

0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk

Porta Romana’s art work

Recommended videos for you

Designed by artist Gareth Devonald-Smith for Porta Romana, the Thera chandelier, from £5,400, is based on 20th-century sculp-tural forms, constructed from steel and brass with a decorative Plaster and Gold finish.

01420 23005; www.portaromana.com

Neptune take to the floor

The Chetham swingarm floor lamp, from £180, features two pivot points for angling the shade, as well as a height-adjustable stem, useful for many a reading nook, from Neptune.

01793 934011; www.neptune.com