Six things to look out for at London Craft Week

London Craft Week has been postponed from earlier in the year, and will now take place between October 4-10 at various venues in the capital.

The event will celebrate the ways in which British craftsmanship is transforming architecture, interiors and furniture. Here’s a taster of some of the things which will be on offer — you can see the full programme at londoncraftweek.com.

Why Craft Makes us happy with Ben Pentreath

Ben is one of the guests taking part in ‘Why Craft Makes You Happy’, a Country Life panel discussion on October 4th, the opening day of @londoncraftweek at @chelseabarracks. Also joining the conversation will be Ben Johnson of the interior design practice @albionnord and Country Life’s executive editor @giles.kime, all talking about the life-enhancing qualities of craft in an event being held behind the new Chelsea Barracks Collection on display at the Luxury British Craftsmanship Pavilion at Chelsea Barracks.

Tickets are limited, but there will be an opportunity to see a video of the conversation on our social media channels and on the Country Life website from 6.30pm on October 4th.

For full details on the event, visit www.londoncraftweek.com

Plaster perfection from Porta Romana

Creative director of Porta Romana Andrew Hills and Italian sculptor Viola Lanari will host a live demonstration and discussion on their recent collaboration, which has yielded a new range of sculpted plaster lighting and furniture. October 5, 10.30am, at 401½ Studios, 401½ Wandsworth Road, London SW8. No pre-booking required.

401studios.org

Easy does it with Edward Barnsley Workshop



Founded in 1923, the Edward Barnsley Workshop in Hampshire builds on the legacy of furniture-maker Edward Barnsley (1900–87), now with a new Easy Chair in English Oak, upholstered in Attenborough wool linen from de Le Cuona’s new Studio range. Meet Barnsley head of design James Ryan and de Le Cuona founder Bernie de Le Cuona on October 7, 6pm–7pm, de Le Cuona, 44, Pimlico Road, SW1. Free.

www.barnsley-furniture.co.uk

Beauty in stone with Eleanor Coade

Coade stone was developed by Eleanor Coade in the 18th century as the first ‘artificial stone’, known to be durable and useful for finely detailed decoration.

Only recently has the recipe been understood; now, Jamb has commissioned Coade to make a series of anatomical sculptural studies in the material, each one inspired by Renaissance masters, which will be exhibited at its showroom for the week. 95–97, Pimlico Road, SW1.

www.jamb.co.uk

Casting about with Geoffrey Preston



Sibyl Colefax & John Fowler has collaborated with architectural sculptor Geoffrey Preston to create bespoke plasterwork designs, which will be exhibited at the company’s showroom for the week. October 4–8, 9.30am–5.30pm; October 9, 10am– 3pm, 89–91 Pimlico Road, SW1.

www.sibylcolefax.com

The beauty of botanicals



‘Ever since spotting my grandfather’s edition of Culpeper’s Complete Herbal, the 17th-century compendium, I was hooked on drawing plants,’ says Neisha Crosland, one of the country’s leading textile designers, who will exhibit her new floral and botanical hand-painted artworks during London Craft Week at Chelsea Textiles, 40–42, Pimlico Road, SW1.

She will also discuss the history of botanicals in the home with Museum of the Home curator Danielle Patten at 6pm on October 6, 6pm, at Chelsea Textiles.

Tickets £12; to book, visit www.londoncraftweek.com

Crystal clear



Lalique has collaborated with British artist Nic Fiddian-Green to produce the first crystal interpretation of his equestrian statue Still Water. Join Mr Fiddian-Green, Country Life’s Giles Kime and Lalique’s Frederick Fischer as they discuss how fine art and craft can be intertwined.

October 5, 6.30pm– 7.30pm, at Lalique Boutique, 47, Conduit Street, London, W1. Tickets cost £59 to include Champagne and canapés, as well as a Lalique gift.

To book, visit www.londoncraftweek.com