Pattern power: Best new textiles and wallpapers for Autumn 2022

New fabrics and wallpapers to bring a room to life, chosen by Amelia Thorpe.

Pattern world

From a collection of wallpapers by Abi Ola, Chequerboard in Black, £156 per 10m roll from Common Room, combines a fragment of an African textile with a detail from a William Morris wall hanging, representing the designer’s identity as a British artist of West African heritage.

07464 947838; www.commonroom.co

Treasure trove

Craven Street Flower cotton in Woad, £75 per m, is drawn from a wallpaper fragment found at No 37 Craven Street in central London, which dates from 1731. It forms part of the new collection of fabric and wallpaper designs inspired by the treasures in the archives of English Heritage, produced in collaboration with Designers Guild.

020–7351 5775; www.designersguild.com

Layers of colour

British fabric designer and manufacturer Fermoie is launching Hackford, inspired by an early English damask and produced as a single colour design on linen, used here for walling, shown with a chair upholstered in Eythorne cotton featuring a repeat pineapple motif, both £150 per m.

01672 513723; www.fermoie.com

Dramatic reinvention

William Morris’s Golden Lily design has been reimagined in vibrant colour and grand scale by House of Hackney, shown here as Jacquard in Sky colourway, £150 per m, as has his Quercus motif, as glorious wallpaper in Auric, £195 per roll of 4m by 3m panels.

020–7739 3901; www.houseofhackney.com

English charm

Inspired by English country-house charm, Acanthe wallpaper in Jadeite, £246 per 10m roll, has been created by Richard Smith of Madeaux in his East Sussex studio overlooking the landscape of the south coast, shown here with curtains in Claudette Sea Glass pure silk stripe, £150m.

020–7352 9977; www.madeaux.com

Hot colour

Textile designer extraordinaire Molly Mahon has created Indian Summer, a collection of heavier-weight, washable table linen inspired by the rich colours of India, including the pretty sunshine-yellow Peony tablecloth, from £165.

01342 825700; www.mollymahon.com

The art of design

Italian textile house Rubelli has partnered with English artist and designer Luke Edward Hall to launch Return to Arcadia, a romantic collection of jacquards, prints and weaves. Each of the designs started with a drawing, many inspired by the artist’s love of Ancient Greek and Roman art. Lyres Pink cotton lampas weave with a shiny-matt contrast, £144m, is shown here.

020–7349 1590; www.rubelli.com

Keeping cosy

‘Wallpapers have the power to make small spaces look cosy, rather than cramped, and larger spaces appear grand, rather than minimal,’ advises interior designer Sarah Vanrenen, whose latest collection includes Indiennes Monochrome Aubergine wallpaper, £190 per 10m roll, available from The Fabric Collective.

020–7384 2975; www.thefabriccollective.com

Decorative detail

Trianon Blocked Brush fringe, £64 per m, is inspired by 18th-century passementerie and forms part of a new collection of ornate hand-tied tassel and beaded fringes, braids, rosettes and tie backs by Samuel & Sons.

020–7351 5153; www.samuelandsons.com

Egyptian Revival

Soane Britain’s new collection, Egyptomania, draws on thousands of years of culture and design—and includes Leopard Palm, a cotton, viscose and flax weave featuring date palms, encased within a damask-like lattice. Shown here in Carnelian, a name derived from the reddish-umber gemstone that was often used decoratively by ancient Egyptians, it costs £300 per m.

020–7730 6400; www.soane.com

Break for the border

Dynamic interior designer Susie Atkinson is bringing borders back—with a selection of cheerful designs that play with colour, pattern, checks and stripes. Shown here, Ernie in Red, £68 per 10m roll.

020–7384 0700; www.susieatkinson.com

Tropical touch

Tracing its history back to 1870, Warner House offers an extensive collection of exotic designs, from botanical patterns to animal prints. Shown here is a made-to-measure roman blind in Mustique Jungle linen mix, from £55 per m, and matching wallpaper, £95 per 10m roll, with Bailey love seat in Leopard Noir weave, £2,400, from Warner House.

0330 055 2995; www.warner-house.com