Reader event: Why Sir John Soane matters

Coinciding with an exhibition at the Sir John Soane’s Museum, WC2A, which explores the links between Sir John Soane and Le Corbusier, Wright and Goldfinger, this thought-provoking discussion between Will Gompertz, director of the museum, Maria Speake, co-founder of Retrouvius, lighting designer Hector Finch and company director Emma Finch will focus on Soane’s contribution to design and the reason why it remains as influential to the 21st century as the 19th.

Hector Finch's Lincoln Lantern (Image credit: Hector Finch)

Country Life’s Executive Editor, Giles Kime, will host the event at Hector Finch’s showroom, where several Soane-inspired designs are on show, including the Lincoln Lantern, which was created through an ongoing partnership between the lighting studio and the museum.

Will Gompertz, the director of Sir John Soane’s Museum, was previously the BBC’s arts editor. Maria Speake met her husband, Adam Hills, when they were studying architecture in Glasgow, and together they established Retrouvius — an influential design practice that refurbishes domestic interiors with salvaged materials. Beginning his career as an antique dealer, Hector and his wife Emma later established an internationally recognised lighting brand and are today one of the best-known names in decorative lighting in both the UK and the US.

The Event: Why Sir John Soane matters

When: 2pm on Monday, March 10, 2025

Where: Hector Finch, 3rd Floor, Design Centre East, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10 0XE

More details: 020–7731 8886 or hectorfinch.com/contact

Museum director Will Gompertz and Retrouvius’s Maria Speake will give expert insights at the March 10 event. (Image credit: Sir John Soane's Museum / Retrovius)