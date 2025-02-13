Reader event: Why Sir John Soane matters
Almost two centuries after his death, the architect’s work continues to inspire both classic and contemporary designers. At a Country Life event in March, four leading design experts will explore his creative legacy.
Coinciding with an exhibition at the Sir John Soane’s Museum, WC2A, which explores the links between Sir John Soane and Le Corbusier, Wright and Goldfinger, this thought-provoking discussion between Will Gompertz, director of the museum, Maria Speake, co-founder of Retrouvius, lighting designer Hector Finch and company director Emma Finch will focus on Soane’s contribution to design and the reason why it remains as influential to the 21st century as the 19th.
Country Life’s Executive Editor, Giles Kime, will host the event at Hector Finch’s showroom, where several Soane-inspired designs are on show, including the Lincoln Lantern, which was created through an ongoing partnership between the lighting studio and the museum.
Will Gompertz, the director of Sir John Soane’s Museum, was previously the BBC’s arts editor. Maria Speake met her husband, Adam Hills, when they were studying architecture in Glasgow, and together they established Retrouvius — an influential design practice that refurbishes domestic interiors with salvaged materials. Beginning his career as an antique dealer, Hector and his wife Emma later established an internationally recognised lighting brand and are today one of the best-known names in decorative lighting in both the UK and the US.
The Event: Why Sir John Soane matters
When: 2pm on Monday, March 10, 2025
Where: Hector Finch, 3rd Floor, Design Centre East, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10 0XE
More details: 020–7731 8886 or hectorfinch.com/contact
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
-
-
In pictures: A celebration of British food and culture in New York
Find out what happened when Country Life, The Beaumont Mayfair and Tom Parker Bowles spent a night in New York. Photographs by Andrew Werner.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Celeriac-crusted cod with chorizo butter and romanesco sauce
Make the most of seasonal celeriac whilst it's still around with this easy mid-week or weekend recipe.
By Melanie Johnson Published