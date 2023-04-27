The beautiful treehouses of Callow Hall: ‘The setting is so spectacular that it was important nothing detracted from that’

Isabella Worsley has designed interiors of treehouses in the grounds of Callow Hall in Derbyshire that are at one with their surroundings.

Inchbald-trained interior designer Isabella Worsley worked on this project in tandem with Blue Forest, a specialist in the construction of tree houses. It is one of a number of similar structures in the grounds of Callow Hall, a 15-bedroom hotel near Ashbourne in Derbyshire.

‘The setting, up in ancient woodlands behind the hotel, is magical, particularly in spring when there are carpets of bluebells below,’ the designer says.

‘The interiors are clad in timber planks. Each is different, but they all share a common theme, which is the use of natural materials, such as wool and linen, and colour palettes that are earthy and naturalistic.’

The backdrop of knotty timber, which lends a delightful patina to the space, sets off the headboard covered in a wool stripe.

When researching different style options, the idea of gypsy folklore and storytelling struck the designer as a suitable theme. She enlisted the help of the decorative artist Tess Newall and, together, they agreed on introducing touches of Swedish folklore motifs to the rooms. The artist painted stencil designs around the window architraves and wardrobes, allowing the textured grain to show through and adding whimsical, hand-painted patterning.

‘They imbue the interiors with a story,’ says Miss Worsley. ‘What I really wanted to avoid was pastiche or anything overwhelming; the setting is so spectacular that it was important nothing detracted from that.’

Find out more:

Isabella Worsley — www.isabellaworsley.com

Callow Hall, Derbyshire — 01335 300900; www.wildhive.uk

Blue Forest — 01892 750090; www.blueforest.com