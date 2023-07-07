The best breakfast-in-bed trays, from £2 (yes, really) up to £245

Breakfast in bed has never looked so good to Lydia Stangroom as she picks out the best breakfast-in-bed trays.

Is there anything more luxurious than breakfast in bed? Propped up by pillows, eyes still heavy from sleep as you slowly take that first sip of *insert favourite morning drink here* and watch the day wake up around you.

As any fan of Downton Abbey will attest, breakfast in bed was historically an indulgence only married women of the household could enjoy. But this is the 21st century, and we’re protesting — with a crumpet and a cup of tea.

No longer reserved for birthdays, mothers’ day or when a case of man flu strikes, we’re ensuring breakfast in bed is here to stay with a roundup of the best breakfast trays on the market. Ensuring your sheets remain crumb-free and your mornings extra relaxing.

The majority of our picks are also portable, foldable and completely adaptable. Dinner and a glass of wine in front of the TV? Picnics in the garden? A stand for your laptop? Go mad! The world is your oyster.

Woven Tea Tray in Natural

Handwoven by artisans in Malawi, this traditional woven breakfast tray is as beautiful as it is useful. There’ll be no spilt milk with its sturdy base, perfect for morning cups of tea, or equally as useful as a laptop or tablet stand.

£110 from Hadeda

Dana Folding Bed Tray, Brown

Like a mini picnic table for your bed, sofa, or really anywhere you like to relax, the Dana Folding Bed Tray is a versatile addition to your household, making it infinitely easier to indulge in comfort. Its minimalist, natural wood design means it’s not only transportable but also looks good against any background.

£49 from sazy.com

Natural Scalloped Rattan Breakfast Tray

A super pretty scalloped rattan breakfast tray that will brighten up any morning. Its feminine design is calling out for weekend pancakes served alongside freshly cut flowers.

£124 from Mrs Alice.com

Lunch Tray Toiletpaper – Lipstick Black

Who would have thought that a breakfast tray could be described as ‘provocative, amusing, absurd and eccentric all at once?’ And yet here we are, with a capsule collection between contemporary art whiz, Maurizio Cattelan and photographer Pierpaolo Ferrari, using images taken, apparently, from Toilet Paper Magazine.

£130 from madeindesign.co.uk

Chinoiserie Birds Breakfast Table

For households not afraid of injecting a bit of colour into the mix, this blue chinoiserie style folding table with bird print may be just the thing you need. The delicate blue, pink and gold accents make this a lovely gift, but we wouldn’t blame you if you keep it for yourself.

£159.32 from Etsy

Pawi Mango Wood Breakfast Tray

Nkuku is no stranger to pared back, rustic craftmanship using mango wood, and this handmade Pawi breakfast tray in no exception. With foldable wooden legs and a surface area big enough for your favourite coffee mug, to a dinner-sized plate and glass of wine, this is the ultimate tray for lazy mornings in bed, picnics or dinners in a comfy spot.

£85 from Nkuku

Matte White Breakfast in Bed Tray

If you’re looking for something chic and minimalist to add into your home, then this matte white breakfast in bed tray from the White Company is just the ticket. It has all the usual characteristics of a breakfast tray — folding legs, space for plates and mugs — and looks perfect propped against fluffy bedding.

£65 from The White Company

Rattan Breakfast Tray

Another lovely rattan option with an open side for snack-reaching convenience. This is a great summery option, and as such, would look equally good in the home as it would in the garden — or in a wildflower meadow, or by a lake under a willow tree. You get the idea. Enjoy.

£155 from velvetvictoriahome.co.uk

Wooden Bed and Bath Tray Table with Extending Sides and Legs

Aha! A tray that takes you from breakfast in bed, to a movie and glass of wine whilst soaking in the tub. Excellent.

£34.95 from Natural Living

Breakfast Tray with Legs

A breakfast tray for £2? Run, don’t walk.

£2 (yes, you read that right) from B&M

Mid Century Danish Vintage Teak Breakfast Bed Tray Foldaway 1960s

If you enjoy reading the news the good ‘old fashioned way’, then this mid-century style breakfast tray is the one for you. The stand opens out at a perfect angle to ensure you can read the newspaper in comfort, and it is offered in top vintage condition.

£245 from Vinterior

KLIPSK Bed Tray

This neat little number from IKEA has a little inlet to prop your tablet or iPad up as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Coming in at less than £10 and available in three different colourways, this is a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

£9 from Ikea.