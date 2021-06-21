What you’ll find at Artefact, London’s new craft fair at the Design Centre in Chelsea

Artefact, the new craft fair at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, begins this week. We take a look at what you'll find there.

It might be the official start of summer, but nobody told the Weather Gods. Thank goodness, then, for the timing of Artefact, at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, which runs this week from 22 to 29 June, and which seems the perfect wet weather destination.

It’s a new contemporary craft fair open to all (at no charge) that celebrates the incredible ingenuity and artistry of craft makers from around the world, from objects made using traditional skills, to cutting-edge, modern marvels.

There are a dozen galleries of different items, including the Lloyd Choi Gallery full of cutting-edge Korean contemporary craft, and the Cube Gallery, where wood sculpture by Bulgarian artist Daniel Mirchev is on display.

Those two examples alone should give you some idea of the sort of breadth of influences and crafts featured; we’ve picked out some of the most eye-catching pieces on this page.

There is also a programme of talks with speakers including Annie Warburton, CEO of Cockpit Arts; Peter Ting, co-founder of Ting-Ying Gallery; furniture designer Sebastian Cox; and ceramic artist Kate Malone.

For those wishing to find out more about how the pieces are crafted — and perhaps even find inspiration for themselves — there is also an Artisan Trail, with live demonstrations, talks and behind-the-scenes looks at how objects are made.

You can find out more at the Design Centre’s website, where you can also register to attend (there’s no admission charge).