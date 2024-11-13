An unofficial guide to some very nice whiskies that you can drink this Christmas (or before, if you like)

Freshen up your drinks cupboard with these two fine special releases, as well as three classics that everyone should own (in my unofficial opinion).

The nice thing about being semi in charge of your own website is that you can basically choose to write about what you want, when you want. I try to use this power responsibly, mixing my own interests with helpful guides and information that you, the reader, might find useful. I have tested a variety of cars, which I cannot afford, so that you, who might be able to afford them, can make an informed opinion. I have been to hotels in places far away so that you can have a rough idea of what will happen if you, too, choose to travel there. With that in mind, here are some whiskies I have tried recently that I liked, and that you might like too. Christmas is whisky time, and it is almost Christmas.

First up is the Talisker 8-year-old Tidal Churn Special Release 2024. We all know and love Talisker; they have been producing divine single malts from their west-coast island base for a long long time. This special release is, unsurprisingly, aged for 8 years in stone spun and lightly re-toasted casks, hence the Tidal Churn name. It is cask strength, so neat it is an explosive drop, but balanced with a splash of water it is heavenly, with seaside notes of pepper and spice mixing with soft fruits, all shrouded in a bit of smoke. One to clear the mechanism after a big dinner, for sure.

If you are a mixologist, the bold flavours are ideal for cocktails. I tried something called the Two Tides Tuxedo at the Lyaness Bar in London, which was concocted by Ryan Chetiyawardana (AKA Mr Lyan). If you are ever on the South Bank and fancy a jazzy cocktail in a chic riverside lounge, I would suggest stopping in.

Next up, and heading towards the Highlands, is The Singleton 14-year-old Old Glen Ord Autumn Walk Special Release 2024. Again, this is another cask strength whisky that needs to be treated carefully, but is equally bursting with flavour. Aged using first-fill bourbon casks, and then finished in spanish oak coopered casks, this is a fruity and fresh drop reminiscent of autumn walks (hence the name) and cold winters by a warm fire. It’s surprisingly sweet, which I like.

Neither of these two whiskies are cheap, so here are some cheaper ones I also like. When it comes to single malt and bang for your buck, few whiskies cover all bases as well as a 12-year-old Glenlivet. For the peatheads among us, I would suggest having a look at the Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10-year-old Islay single malt. At 40 parts-per-million, it is a medium-to-heavy peated whisky, that will clear a room when you open it. It does, however taste like liquid smoke and is quite delicious if you have the stomach for it. A bit of fun for sure. Lastly, the Glenfarclas 12-year-old Highland single malt is a delightful drop in a mid price range. Owned by the same family since its inception, it will never let you, or your guests, down.

James Fisher is the deputy digital editor of countrylife.co.uk. He lives in London and drinks more whisky than he probably should