Best waterproof jackets for hiking and walking through Britain’s hopelessly unreliable summers

From drizzles to downpours, we run through some of the best waterproof jackets on the market that are guaranteed to keep you dry, whatever the weather.

Ah, Britain. The land of drizzle, mizzle, sleet, showers, hail, snow and downpours. How you like to keep us on our toes.

A good waterproof jacket is without a doubt an essential in any wardrobe, and it’s often worth investing a little bit more to ensure quality and longevity — especially if you’re heading into the hills, valleys or coastal walks. And once you’ve picked out a jacket.

The North Face uses Futurelight technology in the Apex Flex Jacket, and is made from recycled materials to ensure the jacket remains breathable, waterproof and as sustainably-friendly as possible. It is composed of three, soft layers, with internal zip pockets, and an adjustable hood, hem and cuffs to ensure you remain dry in all conditions.

£270 from www.thenorthface.co.uk

Made from 100% recycled fabrics, the Stormbird from Finisterre has a hydrostatic rating of 20k (hydrostatic measures water pressure on fabric) meaning it can hold its own in very heavy rain and wet snow (or, in this case, cascading waterfalls). This is a three layer rain jacket which features a waterproof two way zip, a three panelled hood, an internal chest zip pocket and is made from a completely breathable fabric. It also just looks quite smart, too.

£195 from www.finisterre.com

This nifty jacket from Berghaus has an under fleece which can be worn on its own, and a fully waterproof Hydroshell outer which offers versatility in changeable conditions. It’s fully breathable thanks to its taffeta and mesh lining and features an adjustable hood, cuffs and draw-string hem. A solid choice, whatever the season.

£160 from www.berghaus.com

I don’t know what it is about clothes that fold away into almost nothing that makes them so appealing — but this jacket from Patagonia does just that, by folding into a small, convenient-to-carry zip pouch. The lightweight, three-layer waterproof jacket is perfect for packing in your bag and whipping out when the weather (inevitably) turns. It has all the features you would expect by now — zip pockets, an adjustable hood and details around the wrists to keep any and all precipitation out.

£299 from www.patagonia.com

Described as a ‘no-nonsense, uncompromising waterproof shell jacket’, this option from Montane has been designed for mountaineers, climbers and mountain walkers — but you don’t need to be hanging off the side of a mountain face to enjoy its waterproof benefits. It is made from a durable 40 denier Gore-Tex (with 70 dernier in areas which may rub due to ropes or helmets) and a three-point adjustment hood which is compatible with helmets — great for damp commutes.

£300 from www.montane.com

This jacket is made from a lot of technologies that remind us of being back in a GCSE science class, so, to keep it simple — it’s constructed from a Texapore Smoothlight and Texapore Stretch fabric making it waterproof, windproof, breathable and comfortable to manoeuvre and carry bags in.

£160 from www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

There had to be a yellow jacket somewhere — and this one from Aigle will help bring a little bit of sunshine to a damp day. It’s mid-length design is perfect to stop any rain water dripping onto the backs of your legs, whilst the Gore-Tex fabric ensures you remain dry and protected from the elements — all whilst ensuring airflow and breathability through its three-layer design.

£300 from www.aigle.com

A lightweight yet durable option from Fjallraven comes in the form of this three-layer, eco-shell jacket. The jacket is made from recycled polyester to ensure low environmental impact, with all emissions that are created during its production and transportation climate compensated. An environmentally-conscious option that allows you to enjoy nature without compromising it.

£450 from www.fjallraven.com