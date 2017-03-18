Which manners maketh the (modern) gentleman? Rupert Uloth has the definitive list, plus take our quiz and find out whether you make the cut.
Country Life reveals the 39 steps to being a modern gentlemen below but, before you look, why not take our test to see if you make the grade as a modern gentleman?
A gentleman…
1 Negotiates airports with ease
2 Never lets a door slam in someone’s face
3 Can train a dog and a rose
4 Is aware that facial hair is temporary, but a tattoo is permanent
5 Knows when not to say anything
6 Wears his learning lightly
7 Possesses at least one well-made dark suit, one tweed suit and a dinner jacket
8 Avoids lilac socks and polishes his shoes
9 Turns his mobile to silent at dinner
10 Carries house guests’ luggage to their rooms
11 Tips staff in a private house and a gamekeeper in the shooting field
12 Says his name when being introduced
13 Breaks a relationship face to face
14 Is unafraid to speak the truth
15 Knows when to clap
16 Arrives at a meeting five minutes before the agreed time
17 Is good with waiters
18 Has two tricks to entertain children
19 Can undo a bra with one hand
20 Sings lustily in church
21 Is not vegetarian
22 Can sail a boat and ride a horse
23 Knows the difference between Glenfiddich and Glenda Jackson
24 Never kisses and tells
25 Cooks an omelette to die for
26 Can prepare a one match bonfire
27 Seeks out his hostess at a party
28 Knows when to use an emoji
29 Would never own a Chihuahua
30 Has read Pride and Prejudice
31 Can tie his own bow tie
32 Would not go to Puerto Rico
33 Knows the difference between a rook and a crow
34 Sandals? No. Never
35 Wears a rose, not a carnation
36 Swats flies and rescues spiders
37 Demonstrates that making love is neither a race nor a competition
38 Never blow dries his hair
39 Knows that there is always an exception to a rule
