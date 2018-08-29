The 10 stalls you have to visit if you’re shopping at Burghley

Hetty Chidwick

At Burghley you could tie up all your Christmas shopping early and in one place – here’s Hetty Lintell's pick of the unmissable stands to visit.

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2017

Beaufort & Blake

Comfortable casualwear—you’ll buy one shirt and keep coming back and the boxer shorts are fun.

Boodles

Adding some sparkle to the occasion.

Country Life 

Fairfax & Favor

Great-value shoes, boots and bags.

Hicks & Brown

Fashion and accessories, with particularly lovely hats.

Oxford Brush Company

Owned by the Oxford Shirt Co, also in attendance, proving there really is a brush for everything.

Pol Roger

Our favourite tipple and fuel for shopping.

Tottering-by-Gently

Jolly funny prints and presents from Annie Tempest.

Troy London

Chic country girls selling chic and practical town-to-country gear.

