The 10 stalls you have to visit if you’re shopping at Burghley

At Burghley you could tie up all your Christmas shopping early and in one place – here’s Hetty Lintell's pick of the unmissable stands to visit.
Beaufort & Blake
Comfortable casualwear—you’ll buy one shirt and keep coming back and the boxer shorts are fun.
Boodles
Adding some sparkle to the occasion.
Country Life
Please come and say hello on stand H16!
Fairfax & Favor
Great-value shoes, boots and bags.
Hicks & Brown
Fashion and accessories, with particularly lovely hats.
Oxford Brush Company
Owned by the Oxford Shirt Co, also in attendance, proving there really is a brush for everything.
Pol Roger
Our favourite tipple and fuel for shopping.
Tottering-by-Gently
Jolly funny prints and presents from Annie Tempest.
Troy London
Chic country girls selling chic and practical town-to-country gear.
