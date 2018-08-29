The 10 stalls you have to visit if you’re shopping at Burghley

At Burghley you could tie up all your Christmas shopping early and in one place – here’s Hetty Lintell's pick of the unmissable stands to visit.

Beaufort & Blake

Comfortable casualwear—you’ll buy one shirt and keep coming back and the boxer shorts are fun.

Boodles

Adding some sparkle to the occasion.

Country Life

Please come and say hello on stand H16!

Fairfax & Favor

Great-value shoes, boots and bags.

Hicks & Brown

Fashion and accessories, with particularly lovely hats.

Oxford Brush Company

Owned by the Oxford Shirt Co, also in attendance, proving there really is a brush for everything.

Pol Roger

Our favourite tipple and fuel for shopping.

#SundayFunday #PolRogerUK #PolRogerPortfolio A post shared by Pol Roger Portfolio (@pol_roger) on Aug 19, 2018 at 5:57am PDT

Tottering-by-Gently

Jolly funny prints and presents from Annie Tempest.

Troy London

Chic country girls selling chic and practical town-to-country gear.