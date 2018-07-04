Country Life rounds up the best things to see, do and book over the next few weeks.

July 3-8 – Hampton Court Flower Show, Hampton Court, Surrey

Held in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace itself, this is proud to call itself Britain’s biggest flower show. Highlights this year include a ‘river of flowers’ featuring thousands of Argentinian vervains, a series of workshops and of course hundreds of stalls for keen horticultural shoppers. All-day tickets are £33 when bought in advance (£27.50 for RHS members – both types of ticket cost about 20% more if bought on the door), with each ticket holder allowed to bring in two under-16s free of charge – and there are reductions if you going in after 3pm. 10am – 7.30pm from Tuesday 3rd to Saturday 7th, and 10am-5,30pm on Sunday 8th.

July 12 – Designing in the Naturalistic Style, Knoll Gardens, Wimborne, Dorset

Get practical advice from Neil Lucas during a walk around his acclaimed naturalistic and wildlife-friendly garden. £15pp, 10.30am–12pm.

www.knollgardens.co.uk

July 8 – NGS opening of Cogshall Grange, Northwich, Cheshire CW9 6BJ

This extensive garden created by Tom Stuart-Smith has an elegant Georgian house (not open) at its centre and parkland provides a wider landscape setting and views. There are highly individual details of both design and planting from the acclaimed designer and the overall effect is a veritable feast for visitors. 11am–5pm. £6, children free.

www.ngs.org.uk/find-a-garden/garden/30925/

China, glass and tableware

From June 22 – China, glass and homeware sale, Thomas Goode & Co, South Audley Street, London

The 200-year-old shop – who’ve supplied everyone from the Royal Family downwards – has opened its vaults for a huge clear-out of stock. There are some interesting lots – including House of Odiot candelabras, reduced from £41,500 to £21,750. The shop is opening on Sundays for the duration of the sale, which will run until stocks last.

thomasgoode.com

Festivals and fairs

July 5–15 – JAM on the Marsh, Romney Marsh, Kent

Concerts, exhibitions, theatre, poetry, children’s events and a churches tour, with an open-air production of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit. On July 8, there will be free steam-train travel between New Romney and Romney Marsh Visitor Centre.

www.jamconcert.org

July 20–22 – Curious Arts Festival, Pylewell Park, Lymington, Hampshire

A thoroughly English and eccentric affair involving everything from novelists, poetry, dogs and G&Ts to midnight bat-walks and poker games. Adult tickets from £55.

www.curiousartsfestival.com

July 6–14 – Winchester Festival, various venues, Winchester

Music, talks, drama, visual arts and guided walks across the city. This year’s line up includes John Humphrys, Jeremy Paxman, Mary Berry and Richard Dawkins plus music from award-winning choir Tenebrae, string quartet Piatti and the National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

winchesterfestival.co.uk

July 18 – Lycetts Festival of Hunting, East of England Showground, Peterborough

The annual showcase for the world of hunting, with what organisers call ‘the greatest gathering of hounds in the country’. The 2018 edition includes the 130th Peterborough Royal Foxhound Show as well as the popular Inter Hunt relays where opposing teams of riders race each other over a mirror image set of jumps.

www.festivalofhunting.com

July 27–29 – The Game Fair, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire

The 60th-anniversary year will see gundog scurries, falconry and fishing demonstrations plus live music from Ronnie Scott’s and food by TV chef James Martin. Adult tickets from £27.

www.thegamefair.org

Food & Drink

July 4 – Food and wine pairing evening, Churchill Arms, Paxford, Gloucestershire

The restaurant’s wine merchant, Milton Sandford Wines, are opening their cellars for a special food and wine-matching menu with head chef and owner Nick Deverell Smith playing host. £40 per person for a three-course meal with wine.

www.churchillarms.co

July 15 – Wild Food Foraging and Cookery Course, Hinchingbrooke Country Park, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire

Discover how to identify edible wild plants and mushrooms before going foraging to harvest and prepare a two-course meal. 10am–4pm, £60pp.

www.totallywilduk.co.uk

July 28 – A Royal Experience: Celebrating 65 Years of Britannia, Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh

Join an exclusive four-course dinner aboard Her Majesty’s yacht with the last serving captain as well as a tour of the State Apartments. From 7pm, £195pp.

www.royalyachtbritannia.co.uk

Lectures and debates

July 10 – Countryside debate chaired by Jonathan Dimbleby, Emmanuel Centre, London SW1

‘The Fight for the Countryside: Britain Should Rewild its Uplands’ will see authors Mark Cocker and George Monbiot argue for the motion and NFU president Minette Batters and Conservative MP Rory Stewart against. Tickets from £10.

www.intelligencesquared.com

July 12 – To Catch a King: Charles II’s Great Escape, Broughton Castle, Banbury, Oxfordshire

The Banbury Museum summer lecture, delivered by Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, uses extensive archive material to tell the story of the greatest manhunt in history. Tickets £25, gates open at 5pm for picnics in the grounds, lecture from 7pm

www.banburymuseum.org

Books and literature

July 6–8 – Man Booker 50 Festival, Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1

A weekend of debates, panels and masterclasses with more than 60 speakers from the prize’s 50-year history, including winners Kazuo Ishiguro and Paul Beatty. Tickets from £10.

www.southbankcentre.co.uk

June 29–July 8 – Ledbury Poetry Festival, Herefordshire

Rated as ‘one of the most exciting and important literary festivals in England’ by Carol Ann Duffy, this year’s programme includes appearances by Benjamin Zephaniah, Michael Palin and Sabrina Mahfouz.

www.poetry-festival.co.uk

Sport, games and the great outdoors

July 5–8 – St James’s Place Barbury International Horse Trials, Marlborough, Wiltshire

Eventing in a spectacular setting, plus an inter-hunt relay, jockeys jumping and shopping. Adult tickets from £8.

www.barburyhorsetrials.co.uk

July 16–22 – The Real Tennis Champions Trophy, Hampton Court Palace, East Molesey, Surrey

Professional competitors from around the world battle it out for a second year on the Royal Tennis Court, where Henry VIII once played. Tickets from £15, including admission to Hampton Court Palace.

www.hrp.org.uk/realtennis

Cinema and Theatre

July 21–September2 – The Scarecrows’ Wedding, Leicester Square Theatre, London

The latest of Julia Donaldson’s enchanting children’s books to get the stage treatment features Betty O’Barley and Harry O’Hay, scarecrows whose wedding plans are scuppered by the devilishly smooth Reginald Rake. It’s a 55-minute show suitable for ages three and up – tickets £19.50/£14.50, with family tickets available at £55.

stickman.ticketsolve.com/shows/873581266/events/128103281

July 13, 14, 20 and 21 – Withnail and I at Sleddale Hall, Shap, Cumbria

This screening of the cult film at ‘Uncle Monty’s cottage’ is the ultimate outdoor-cinema experience, with food, an onsite bar, games, dancing and compulsory camping. Entry from 5.30pm, tickets £45 including evening meal. Luxury furnished bell tents available at extra cost.

picniccinema.co.uk

Music and dance

July 20–21 Nicolò Isouard’s Cinderella, The Deanery Garden, Bampton, Oxfordshire

Bampton Classical Opera celebrates its 25th anniversary with this lyrical telling of the classic fairytale. Further performances will take place at The Orangery Theatre, Westonbirt School, Gloucestershire (August 27) and St John’s Smith Square, London SW1 (September 18). Adult tickets £38.

www.bamptonopera.org

July 20–22 – Ballet Under the Stars, Hatch House, Tisbury, Wiltshire

Three nights of world-class ballet, contemporary and classical, performed by the Covent Garden Dance Company in the 17th-century walled Dutch garden, with a Best of British theme. Gardens open at 6pm and, post-show, there’s a cocktail bar with music until 1am. Tickets from £120 including three-course dinner with drinks.

www.coventgardendance.co.uk

July 28-August 25 – Dartington International Summer School and Festival concerts and events, Dartington Hall, Totnes, Devon

Bumper celebration of the Summer School’s 70th anniversary with a different theme each week: The Heavens, Moon and Stars; Bach’s St Matthew Passion; powerful women; and the history of Dartington and Dorothy Elmhirst’s influence.

www.dartington.org

Theatre

August 25 – Romeo and Juliet, Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

Cycling theatre company The HandleBards presents an all-female performance of the Shakespeare classic. General admission £15, from 6.30pm, with doors open an hour earlier for guests to enjoy picnics in the gardens.

www.handlebards.com

Art and Exhibitions

July 12–21 – ‘Jonathan Cooper: 30 Years’, Jonathan Cooper Gallery, Park Walk, London SW10

Thirtieth anniversary group exhibition showcasing the works of 30 international artists within the genres of wildlife, botanical, landscape and still life.

www.jonathancooper.co.uk

July 9–14 – ‘Travels with a Paintbrush’, Royal Opera Arcade Gallery, Pall Mall, London SW1

Sixth solo exhibition from former Country Life Frontispiece Alice Hall (May 25, 2016), including 80 Impressionistic landscape paintings and drawings created around the world

www.alicehall.co.uk

July 7–January 6, 2019 – ‘Catwalking: fashion through the lens of Chris Moore’, The Bowes Museum, Barnard Castle, Co Durham

A rare insight into the fashion world, with 200 original photographs from shows by Balenciaga, Chanel and Vivienne Westwood plus a selection of catwalk outfits.

www.thebowesmuseum.org.uk

July 4–July 28 – ‘Getting Away!’, Arthouse1, Grange Road, Bermondsey, London SE1

A playful glimpse of the great British holiday using sculpture, paintings, video, plaster and ceramics, from melting ice creams to deck chairs and bank-holiday traffic. The exhibition will also appear at Quay Arts, Newport, Isle of Wight, from August 4 to September 29.

www.arthouse1.co.uk

June 20–July 17 – ‘The Dambusters and Beyond: Celebrating the RAF’, The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford

Archive photography, military artefacts, private papers and diaries will be on show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the RAF, including the vital roles played by women.

www.thenorthwall.com

June 9–July 21 – Martin Greenland, New Ashgate Gallery, Farnham, Surrey

‘Beautifully detailed, highly realistic yet surreal’ landscape paintings by the award-winning Lake District-based artist.

www.newashgate.org.uk

Until October 21 – ‘Canaletto and the Art of Venice’, The Queen’s Gallery, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh

The exhibition was a hit in London last year, and now The Royal Collection’s 18th-century Venetian work is on display in Edinburgh, with pieces by its most famous view-painter and his contemporaries.

www.royalcollection.org.uk

May 26–November 11 – ‘Baldwin & Guggisberg: Under an Equal Sky’, Canterbury Cathedral

Large-scale glass installations designed to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War include 100 glass amphorae suspended in the shape of a ship. Normal admission prices apply

www.canterbury-cathedral.org

Until January 27, 2019 – ‘House of Portraits’, Powis Castle, Welshpool

Portraits by the likes of Reynolds, Gainsborough and Sargent will be on show, as well as Isaac Oliver’s miniature of Lord Edward Herbert of Cherbury, which was bought for the nation in 2016.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/powis-castle-and-garden/features/house-of-portraits

May 8–October 31 – ‘An Elixir of Letters’, Chelsea Physic Garden, London

New artworks by leading lettering artists on the theme of drink, featuring pieces in stone, slate and metal inspired by the plants that go into teas, cordials and beers.

www.chelseaphysicgarden.co.uk

April 25–July 7 – ‘I Do!’, Willis Museum and Sainsbury Gallery, Basingstoke

Wedding dresses, veils, bonnets and shoes illustrate the choices made by brides from the 1770s to today. This exhibition will also appear at Gosport Gallery (July 27–October 9) and Winchester Discovery Centre (October 20–January 6, 2019). Free entry, suggested £3 donation.

www.hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk

21 April-8 July 2018 – ‘Paul Feiler: One Hundred Years’, Jerwood Gallery, Hastings

A celebration of the life and work of Paul Feiler (1918-2013), one of the foremost figures of the Modern Art movement emanating from the South West of England.

www.jerwoodgallery.org/whatson/62/one-hundred-years

Until January 27, 2019 – ‘The Poppy: A Symbol of Remembrance’, National War Museum, Edinburgh Castle

Exploration of the symbolism of the poppy, from John McCrae’s In Flanders Fields to the inaugural ‘poppy day’ in 1921 and the first poppies to come out of the factory established by Lady Haig in 1926. Free admission with entry to the castle.

www.nms.ac.uk

March 30–September 30 – Outdoor Sculpture and Indoor Art Exhibitions at The Walled Gardens, Croome Court, near High Green, Worcestershire

A series of exhibitions showcasing the works of various artists, including sculpture, landscapes, wildlife paintings, glasswork and embroidery. All pieces will be offered for sale. Standard admission applies.

www.croomewalledgardens.com

Until July 13 – ‘Arabian Horse: From the Desert to the World’, National Heritage Centre for Horseracing & Sporting Art, Palace House, Newmarket

A celebration of the world’s oldest horse breed and the centenary of the Arab Horse Society, with the first mapped genome of an Arab, plus paintings, prints and artefacts.

www.palacehousenewmarket.co.uk