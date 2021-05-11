Best kids’ wellies, from unicorns and dinosaurs to beautiful boots for young sophisticates

As gin is to tonic, children are to puddles. A staple in any child's wardrobe, wellington boots are the go-to necessity for little feet on big adventures. Lydia Stangroom picks out the best kids' wellies you can buy.

It’s funny to think that as adults, the activities we choose to partake in almost always come exclusively with a specific type of footwear requirement — tennis trainers, walking boots, wellies-that-you-can’t-get-wet-but-can-wear-to-the-pub — the list is endless. Children, however, have one shoe, and one shoe only that they would wear (if they could) until toes poke out of holes and seams break loose: wellies.

The most versatile of footwear, perfect for climbing trees, jumping through muddy puddles and running around. No matter the weather, no matter the season, the humble wellington boot continues to be a firm favourite amongst children (and adults) alike. If you’re choosing the best wellies for adults you might have different priorities, but when it comes to kids then the fun factor has to come first: the brighter, the better. Here is our pick of the best kids’ wellies you can buy.

With a rubber upper and sole, these Cotswold Kids Puddle Boots are designed to keep even the most adventurous puddle-goers dry.

The handles make slipping them on that much easier (and for carrying when they’re inevitably kicked off somewhere towards the end of the walk in protest) whilst the crocodile teeth will surely scare any monsters lurking in the deeper water.

£22 from www.cotswoldoutdoor.com

We’re not saying that every little girl likes unicorns. However, the stats are in — and the chances are pretty high that any given eight-year-old will squeal with delight at these.

Made from a natural, sturdy rubber, we think this pair would brighten up the gloomiest of days.

£24.95 from www.joules.com

Featuring a grippy sole, and — more importantly — toggle fastening around the leg for when they threaten to go that little bit too deep into water, these mudder race wellies are well structured with a moulded back and a fun design.

They’re pretty much perfect for that age between unicorn faces and block colour.

£22 by Clarks, via www.selfridges.com

First Classic Wellington Boots

Name something more iconic than a pair of yellow Hunter wellies.

We’ll wait.

Nope? Didn’t think so. A classic for grown-ups, and worthy of a place on any list of best kids’ wellies.

£38 from www.hunterboots.com

The sweetest little ankle rain boots featuring an elasticated design to make them easy to pull on and off.

They come in three block colours and would pair perfectly with an all-in-one waterproof number.

£40 from www.aigle.com

Known as some of the most elite wellington boots in the game, Le Chameau offers children’s versions of the classic boot, with colours ranging from ‘noir’ ‘cherry’ and ‘Vert Chameau’.

At a price that isn’t going to break the bank, these boots are a wonderful option for older children who want to mimic their sophisticated elders.

£50, via joules.com or lechameau.com

Would it really be a roundup of the best kids’ wellies without featuring dinosaurs somewhere? This fun pair are made from natural rubber and are PVC free.

With extra grippy soles to avoid slipping and a textile lining to help improve airflow (ideal for when you need to stick them in the airing cupboard to dry out overnight) this pair really are roarsome! (sorry).

£12-£14 from www.johnlewis.com