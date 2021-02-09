Best winter hats, and how to keep them in top condition amid the wind, rain and snow

Hetty Lintell picks out the best hats for this time of year and offers tips on looking after them.

To keep your hat in tip top condition always rest it upside down — this will help preserve the brim.

Too much rain may cause a hat to discolour or lose its shape, so dry your hat by resting on its crown with the headband flipped out.

Resist the urge to dry it on a radiator: leaving a hat in the heat (or the sun, when that returns) means the headband could shrink — whatever you do, dont’t use a hairdryer as you will damage the fibres.

If you have a tweed hat, steam from a kettle and short strokes of a bristle brush will keep it clean — and for tougher stains, try lighter fuel or dry cleaning fluid.

Finally, if the brim on a tweed hat gets rumpled, you can iron the brim on a very gentle settling with a damp cloth between to smarten it up.

Peggy hat by Lock & Co

The perfect country practical hat that has an edgy cool look too for city types. To be worn in all weathers and last a lifetime.

£145 from www.lockhatters.com

Mink fedora by Beverley Edmondson

One for smarter occasions, or just because. Be the most elegant at the school gates or walk about town in this elegantly sculptural hat. Ideal for winter weddings and the races.

£210 from www.beverleyedmondsonmillinery.co.uk

Oxley fedora by Hicks & Brown

You won’t be missed in this fabulous bright red number, perfect for adding a splash to a dark outfit. They have a plethora of other colours too so if red isn’t for you, I love the olive green.

£79 from www.hicksandbrown.com

Deck fedora by Camilla Rose

The Fedora is given a feminine twist with this very chic velvet bow which adds a perfect texture to smarten up your look for winter. Making bad hair days a thing of the past.

£295 from www.camillarose.co.uk

Baseball cap by Joshua Ellis

For men and women, this is for town and country alike when a practical cap is the way forward. Tweed in a cap form suddenly becomes cool. A collaboration with Lock & Co.

£135 from www.joshuaellis.com

Trilby by Really Wild

The smaller brim means it is more practical for windier days, and this is a comfortable option for the country type. Gorgeous brown will flatter everyone and this is a very ageless style.

£85 from www.reallywildclothing.com

Victor felt hat by House of Bruar

The navy felt is set off by the gold in the detailing which adds a touch of glamour to the occasion. One to be worn day and into the evening, both with jeans or for smarter affairs.

£79.95 from www.houseofbruar.com

Virginie by Maison Michel

This Parisian company makes the most exquisite headgear, and this one has a western edge with the trim and detailing. I love the wider brim which is eternally flattering, probably balancing a taller physique very well indeed.

£496 from www.michel-paris.com

Fedora with Pyrite band by Brunello Cucinelli

The soft grey in this design will look gorgeous on blondes and brunettes, and the beaded band adds femininity and a gentle hint of bling.

£990 from www.brunellocucinelli.com

Feather trilby by Philip Treacy at Purdey

This is extroverted in the best possible way. The feathers are extraordinary, as you might expect from milliner Philip Treacy, and this is a piece to stand out from the crowd at the finest countryside events.

£1,125 from www.purdey.com