Best Barbour jackets: The finest waxed jackets from an iconic British company

Barbour is a classic British brand which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2019. Here, our luxury editor Hetty Lintell picks out her favourites from the present range, while Flora Watkins picks out six of the most best wax jackets that the company has ever made.

When the Scottish draper John Barbour started making and selling his oilskin clothing in South Shields back in 1894, he couldn’t have imagined that a century and a quarter later the Barbour business would be more successful than ever. Yet here we are, and the appeal of ‘the best of British clothing for the worst of British weather’ — as the slogan went back in the 1980s — is undimmed.

But which one to pick? Country Life’s luxury editor Hetty Lintell chooses her favourites from the current range — and you can see our selection of some of finest Barbour jackets of yesteryear further down this page.

Barbour Classic Bedale

The Classic Bedale jacket is timeless and versatile, making it a great option for all ages. Originally designed for riding, this wax jacket is now a staple for gents in town and country alike. The moleskin-lined side pockets save hands in colder months, and the tartan lining adds to the vintage feel — this will most certainly get better with age.

Barbour Classic Bedale — £239

Barbour Beadnell

The Beadnell wax jacket is my top choice for women with its elegant silhouette and slightly longer, more flattering length. Turn the cuffs up to show off the tartan lining, and when done all the way up the sit-down corduroy collar looks very chic.

Barbour Beadnell — £209



Barbour Beaufort

The Beaufort jacket is longer in length which makes it marginally smarter, and if you opt for black or navy this could pass as a city coat for business occasions too. You might want to keep one for smart, and another for battering up in the countryside. Everyone knows a pristine Barbour in the country is a faux pas.

Barbour Beaufort — £259

Barbour Lutz

Now the Lutz is almost like a blazer, the most practical way to smarten up your casual jeans and shirt for evenings at the pub, or even a smart/casual business meeting. The olive is soft and will age beautifully, getting more comfortable with each wear. An ageless style.

Barbour Lutz — £229

Barbour Trudie

This is a statement piece with ultimate comfort also in mind. The classic riding jacket style is cut oversized and belted with a cape detail to add some drama. This is a timeless piece with a fashion edge, as one would expect when designed in collaboration with Alexa Chung.

Barbour Trudie — £479

Barbour North Sea

For extra warmth on blustery walk, the North Sea waxed cotton parka style has you covered. It has a large hood with a toasty high-pile fleece lining, and the pop of bright blue to give it a coastal sporty nod.

Barbour North Sea Waxed Cotton Parka — £279

Barbour Gold Standard Supa Ashby

The Gold Standard Supa Ashby is a cut above, with luxurious trims and exquisite detailing setting it in a class above the rest. Rich leather elbow and shoulder pads add texture to their famous waxed cotton, and the lining is detachable meaning it’s perfect for year-round wear. This is an investment piece that will help you look and feel the part.

Barbour Gold Standard Supa Ashby — £599

The Haydon (1911)

The oldest piece in the Barbour archive; versions of this longer jacket appear in the collection today.

The Durham (1969)

Designed by John Barbour, this thin, lightweight jacket in oiled cotton with a hood remains one of the company’s most popular styles.

The Bedale (1980)

A shorter, stylish jacket, designed for riders.

The Beaufort (1982)

One of Barbour’s most successful jackets, designed for shooting and country wear.

The Border (early 1980s)

Longer again than the Beaufort; equally at home slung over a suit or striding through undergrowth.

The Liddesdale (1994)

Quilted jacket, in a range of colours.

Find out more about Barbour at www.barbour.com/125-years